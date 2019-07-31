How to Watch ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’ Reboot Online

Co-created by Mindy Kaling and Matt Warburton, the Four Weddings and a Funeral reboot follows Maya (Nathalie Emmanuel), a young communications director for a New York senatorial campaign, as she travels to England to attend a former classmate’s wedding. From there, it’s all scandals, broken relationships, love affairs…and of course four weddings and one funeral.

In the US, the Four Weddings and a Funeral can be watched exclusively on Hulu. The first four episodes are available now, and future episodes will be released weekly on Wednesdays.

You can sign up for Hulu right here, and you can then watch episodes on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’ Preview

In Hulu’s serialized version of the 1994 film Four Weddings and a Funeral, Maya is London-bound to attend the wedding of her college schoolmate who now lives abroad. She leaves behind her job in politics, but is lampooned by social politics instead as relationships are forged and broken, love affairs are hot and then cold, and of course, there’s more than one wedding at hand.

The limited series pays homage to the original in a number of ways. The film’s star Andie MacDowell plays the overbearing Texan mom to Rebecca Rittenhouse’s Ainsley, while easter eggs are placed throughout that nod back to the film. There are also homages to film writer Richard Curtis’s other works including Love, Actually and a scene that harks back to Hugh Grant’s performance in Notting Hill.

Although the series was originally conceived as a “limited series,” Kaling and showrunner Tracey Wigfield hinted there could be more, if the audience demanded it. According to Wigfield, they “wrote it as a complete story” that was a fulfilling 10-episode series, but the possibility to continue is there. “Anything can be anything,” she said.

Although the premise unfolds predictably, writes IndieWire, “the sharp writing keeps it from descending into trope and the production design has enough eye candy to remain fresh.”

Hulu has released episode descriptions of the show’s first four episodes:

Episode 1: “Kash with a K”

Coming off a devastating heartbreak, Maya (Emmanuel) travels to London for her best friend Ainsley’s (Rittenhouse) wedding. While in town, Maya reconnects with her old college friends, Craig (Brandon Mychal Smith) and Duffy (John Reynolds), and finds herself thrust into their personal crises.

Episode 2: “Hounslow”

Maya and Ainsley struggle to get over their respective breakups. After moving back home with his dad, Kash (Nikesh Patel) runs into an old friend he lost touch with. Zara (Sophia La Porta) makes a startling discovery that threatens her and Craig’s future.

Episode 3: “We Broke”

After Ainsley’s mother (guest star Andie MacDowell) cuts her off, Ainsley struggles to save her business. Maya attempts to find a job, but realizes it may be harder to escape her past than she anticipated. Duffy and Tabby’s new relationship hits a bump in the road. Kash’s acting ambitions are derailed by a family emergency.

Episode 4: “The Winner Takes It All”

An impending funeral stirs up old feelings for Maya. Haroon (Harish Patel) pressures Kash to consider an arranged marriage. Gemma (Zoe Boyle) makes a difficult parenting decision. Duffy and Tabby take a big step in their relationship.

The Four Weddings and a Funeral pilot script was written by Kaling and Warburton. The two also worked together on The Mindy Project and Champions.