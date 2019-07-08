How to Watch Home Run Derby 2019 Online Without Cable

You can watch a live stream of the 2019 Home Run Derby via a free trial of PlayStation Vue right here. More information about PS Vue and other live stream options can be found below

The 2019 MLB Home Run Derby will take place at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio, on Monday night.

The annual long-ball fest is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN (regular broadcast) and ESPN2 (Statcast Edition broadcast). If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the derby on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages: All four include ESPN and ESPN2.

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Home Run Derby on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes with cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including ESPN and ESPN2.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Home Run Derby on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Sling TV

ESPN and ESPN2 are included in the “Sling Orange” channel package.

You can start a free seven-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch the Home Run Derby live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

2019 Home Run Derby Preview

The Home Run Derby will feature eight sluggers: Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Josh Bell, Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, Oakland Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman, Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson, and Cleveland Indians first baseman Carlos Santana.

First-year big-leaguer Alonso ranks second in the majors with 30 home runs, behind the 31 of reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich, who pulled out of the derby with a back injury to be replaced by Chapman.

The owner of the Mets rookie home run record will also play in Tuesday’s MLB All-Star Game, joining Jerry Koosman, Dwight Gooden, and Tom Seaver as the franchise’s only rookies to participate in the Midsummer Classic.

“I’m living out a fantasy right now,” the 24-year-old said, according to MLB.com. “I’m extremely blessed, and I’m very thankful. I just want to keep showing my gratitude by working hard, and busting it innings one through nine, and giving my all every single day here. I don’t know when my career could end. It could end tomorrow, or it could end 15 years from now. I don’t know when my jersey’s going to be taken away from me. I just want to capitalize on every single opportunity I have up here.”

Alonso isn’t the only first-year man attempting to become the second rookie to win the derby outright (Aaron Judge did it in 2017, Wally Joyner was a co-champion in 1986) — he’ll be joined by Guerrero, who’ll also be the youngest derby participant in history.

The 20-year-old son of 2007 Home Run Derby winner Vladimir Guerrero has eight homers and 25 RBI since getting called up in late April.

John Schneider, a Blue Jays coach who last year managed the younger Guerrero in Double-A, will be pitching to him in the event. The pair practiced for the derby in front of teammates last week.

“It’ll be different during the derby when you’ve got a bit more going on compared to 4 p.m. in the afternoon here,” Schneider said from the Rogers Centre, according to Sportsnet. “But I can put it where I want it for the most part and his swing covers more than just that one spot so if I’m off a little bit, he shouldn’t have a problem.”

He added: “The biggest thing is the timing aspect. The ball lands, I go. The ball lands, I go.”