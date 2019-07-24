How to Watch Houston Dynamo vs Club America in USA

The Houston Dynamo and Club América will meet at the former’s BBVA Stadium on Wednesday in the first round of the inaugural Leagues Cup, a tournament consisting of four MLS teams and four from Liga MX.

Houston Dynamo vs Club America Preview

The Dynamo topped Toronto FC 3-1 on Saturday for just their second victory in their last 10 league contests. With 30 points through 21 MLS games, La Naranja trail Real Salt Lake on goal differential for the seventh and final playoff slot in the Western Conference.

“It’s a great opportunity to perform and get exposed with some very talented players and one of the best clubs in Mexico, and in Latin America,” Dynamo head coach Wílmer Cabrera said of the Leagues Cup tilt, according to MLSsoccer.com. “And it’s at home. No matter what, whoever goes on the field, they’re going to try to win.”

The former Colombia international added: “It’s a difficult game for us, but we’re going to do our best. Some players will see minutes, some won’t, because after that we have another game on the weekend.”

América played on Saturday as well — Chile international Nicolás Castillo tallied twice as Las Aguilas opened their 2019 Apertura campaign with a 4-2 victory over Monterrey.

“We’ve played Wednesday-Saturday games for the last month and a half, so I wouldn’t say anyone has the advantage at this point,” Dynamo defender AJ DeLaGarza said after the win over Toronto, per MLSsoccer.com. “There’s no right time to play these teams. … They’re in the beginning of their season [now] and when we play Champions League we’re at the beginning of our season. They had a game [Saturday]; are they going to travel their first-team players or not? We don’t know.”

The 31-year-old added: “It’s a game and we have to be ready to play no matter who it is, when it is. It’s at our home field, even though it’ll be a pro-Club América crowd. We’ve got to put on a good show, continue to do what we did tonight and get results.”

Club América claimed Liga MX’s Apertura title last season, then reached the semi-finals of the Clausura.

Over the offseason, Las Aguilas signed 31-year-old forward Giovani dos Santos, whom América head coach Miguel Herrera called the second-most talented Mexican player behind Los Angeles FC’s Carlos Vela.

“[There’s only] one Vela,” Herrera said on July 17, according to ESPN. “And Vela has more than Giovani.”

The coach added that América will not rush the former Barcelona, Tottenham, and LA Galaxy forward back as he regains form following a knee injury: “It’ll maybe be the second or third round [of games in the Apertura] when we’ll see Giovani on the pitch.”

Dos Santos scored 26 goals in 77 games for the Galaxy from 2015 to 2019.