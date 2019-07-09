How to Watch ‘I Love You, Now Die’ Michelle Carter Documentary Online

Five years ago, 18-year-old Conrad Roy committed suicide in his car in Fairhaven, Mass. Shortly after, police discovered a series of alarming text messages from his girlfriend, 17-year-old Michelle Carter, that seemed to encourage him to kill himself. A new documentary called I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth V. Michelle Carter will dig deep into the relationship between Carter and Ray, and examine the “deadly convergence of mental illness, loneliness, pop culture, and technology.”

The documentary premieres Tuesday, July 9, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HBO. But if you don’t have cable or HBO, you can watch I Love You, Now Die live or on demand on your computer, phone, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime’s HBO Channel

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content here on the HBO Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the HBO channel, you can then watch I Love You, Now Die live as it airs on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or another streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

If you don’t watch live, the Amazon HBO Channel also comes with HBO’s complete on-demand library, which will include I Love You, Now Die as soon as it first airs live.

Hulu

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV.

Once signed up, you can watch I Love You, Now Die live as it airs on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (on-demand only), Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you don’t watch live, Hulu’s HBO channel also comes with HBO’s complete on-demand library, which will include I Love You, Now Die as soon as it first airs live.

PlayStation Vue

Whether you already have PlayStation Vue or you want to start a free 5-day trial of PlayStation Vue, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content through the HBO add-on, which comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once signed up, you can watch I Love You, Now Die live as it airs on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you don’t watch live, PS Vue’s HBO channel also comes with HBO’s complete on-demand library, which will include I Love You, Now Die as soon as it first airs live.

‘I Love You, Now Die’ Documentary Preview

In July 2014, 18-year-old Conrad Roy died by suicide in his car at a parking lot in Fairhaven, Mass. A series of alarming text messages from his girlfriend, 17-year-old Michelle Carter, was found by police that seemed to encourage him to kill himself. Although Roy and Carter lived hours away from each other and only met in person no more than five times, the couple exchanged thousands of texts over a two-year period. The story ended up making headlines nationwide, leading to a trial that raised difficult questions about technology, social media, and mental health, while raising the question of whether one person can be held responsible for another’s suicide. HBO’s new documentary, I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth V. Michelle Carter investigates the relationship between the two and the culpability of someone who urged another to kill himself, even after text messages proved he had second thoughts.

Directed by Erin Lee Carr (HBO’s At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal and Mommy Dead and Dearest) I Love You, Now Die “explores the complicated relationship between Carter and Roy, drawing on some of the thousands of texts they exchanged over two years to chronicle their courtship and its tragic consequences,” according to the network. The film features interviews with the families, friends, and communities that were shocked by the unusual case, and examines the changing nature of the justice system today. The film presents a well-rounded look at a bizarre tale that was “a deadly convergence of mental illness, loneliness, pop culture, and technology,” and discusses the bigger-picture implications the case has for society, both in real life and online.

I Love You, Now Die includes footage from Carter’s trial; the filmmakers had the only camera allowed in court for this oddly unique case. Other interviews include Joseph Cataldo, Michelle Carter’s defense attorney; Dr. Peter Breggin, an expert witness for the defense; police detectives; and journalists who covered the case extensively.

The documentary premiered at this year’s South by Southwest Film Festival. “Part 1: The Prosecution” premieres tonight at 8 p.m. while “Part 2: The Defense” premieres Wednesday, July 10 also at 8 p.m.