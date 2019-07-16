How to Watch International Champions Cup Online Without Cable [USA]

The 2019 International Champions Cup will kick off on July 16 and end on August 10.

In the United States, every game will be on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPN+. Here’s how to watch all of them online without cable:

Many of this year's ICC games won't be on regular cable TV in the United States, but you can watch the non-televised games via ESPN+, the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage to many other live sporting events, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and other original content for $4.99 per month.



Games on ESPN or ESPN2

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of these games on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn't require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages: All four include ESPN and ESPN2.





Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including ESPN and ESPN2





Sling TV

ESPN and ESPN2 are included in the "Sling Orange" channel package.





2019 International Champions Cup Preview

The 2018 installment of the tournament featured 18 teams from Europe playing in 22 cities around the world and vying for a single title, a departure from previous years in which the pool of teams would divide into smaller groups and play for different titles on different continents.

As in previous years, teams played three matches apiece and were ranked on a points system. Tottenham Hotspur claimed the 2018 title with a pair of victories and an penalty shootout loss.

“Our goal this year was to bring the excitement of international soccer to a wider audience,” Daniel Sillman, CEO of tournament organizer Relevent, said in a press release. “This focus led to the creation of an expanded tournament and new properties including the first-ever Women’s International Champions Cup, International Champions Cup Futures, and House of Soccer in LA and Miami. Engaging with so many fans over the course of three weeks only energized us to see new opportunity to grow next year and in the years to come.”

Spurs will return to the tournament, which serves as a preseason tune-up for professional clubs, to defend their title against 11 other squads: AC Milan, Arsenal, Atlético Madrid, Benfica, Bayern Munich, Fiorentina, Guadalajara, Inter Milan, Juventus, Manchester United, and Real Madrid.

Most of the games will be held in the United States, with others taking place in Singapore, China, Wales, England, and Sweden.

A meeting between intercity rivals Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid in New York City highlights this year’s slate of fixtures.

“Real Madrid will always be Real Madrid. We all know they’re a great team,” 19-year-old Atlético forward João Félix said in a press conference. “It would be a great experience even if I didn’t play with Atlético Madrid, but now that I’m with Atlético, it’s going to be something special. I played in the ICC last year (as a member of Benfica). It’s a great tournament that helps us improve and get ready for the upcoming championship season.”

The first Madrid Derby came in 1906. In 212 total meetings, Real Madrid have 110 wins, with 56 Atlético victories and as many draws.

“It is a very nice game for all the fans, especially in New York as you know,” Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane said, according to the official International Champions Cup website. “For the clubs, it is important because we want to give the fans a good image of Madrid. We are going to try to have a great game and show how good the two teams are.”