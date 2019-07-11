How to Watch John Deere Classic 2019 Online Without Cable

The 2019 John Deere Classic will take place at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, from July 14-17.

Coverage of the John Deere Classic will be televised on the Golf Channel (Thursday-Sunday) and CBS (Saturday-Sunday), while PGA Tour Live will also have daily, all-day coverage of featured groups and players.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the tournament on your computer, phone, or streaming device:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch the John Deere Classic via the PGA Tour Live Amazon Channel, which will have all-day coverage (Thursday through Sunday) of featured groups and players. This is different — and more extensive — than the television broadcasts.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the PGA Tour Live channel, you can watch complete coverage of the John Deere Classic live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

FuboTV

If you want to watch a live stream of the actual TV broadcasts, Golf Channel and CBS (available live in most markets) are two of 95-plus live-TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the John Deere Classic on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages: All four include CBS (live in select markets), while the upper three bundles include the Golf Channel.

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here (select “Start Streaming” in the upper-right corner), and you can then watch a live stream of the John Deere Classic on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

2019 John Deere Classic Preview

Michael Kim smashed the field in 2018, winning by a tournament-record eight strokes. He also set event records for aggregate score, 257, and score relative to par, -27.

A week later, he finished 35th at the British Open, then he closed out the 2018 season with three straight missed cuts.

The 25-year-old has yet to place higher than 32nd in 2019, and he’s missed 17 consecutive cuts.

“Obviously, I’d like to play better,” Kim said in May, according to Golfweek. “Everyone wants to play better. But looking at the latter half of this year and also the upcoming year, I’m excited to see where my game will be.”

Bryson DeChambeau, the 2017 John Deere Classic champion, thought he was headed for a playoff at last week’s 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota, when he eagled on No. 18 for a one-stroke lead over 22-year-old Collin Morikawa and 20-year-old Matthew Wolff, the final pair of the day.

But Wolff, in his fourth career PGA tournament, eagled from 26 feet out for a walk-off win.

“Shoot, it was frustrating, you know, especially coming up — walking up 18, signing the scorecard and going, all right, there’s going to be a playoff, especially seeing where they were,” DeChambeau said, according to Golf Magazine.

DeChambeau won’t partake in this year’s John Deere Classic, where Wolff will make his fifth career start.

“I mean, unbelievable to make that and win for his first PGA Tour title,” DeChambeau said, according to Golf Channel. “Hats off to him, he’s a great player and obviously a stud, so he belongs out here.”

Wolff debuted in January at the Phoenix Open, where he placed 50th. He missed the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit a week before his first career victory.

“I was shaking, to be honest,” Wolff said of his winning putt, per Golf Channel. “A lot of my putts weren’t going in today, and I was just kind of telling myself one’s bound to drop in. It happened at the right time. Just gave it a chance and it went over the right spot that I pointed out. And as soon as it dropped, the tears started coming. It’s a really special feeling.”

He added: “I’ve changed forever, I guess. It’s crazy how the game of golf works, but I love it.”

Wolff will be paired with Charles Howell III and Kevin Tway on Thursday and Friday.

Kim will play with two-time major champion Zach Johnson and 2017 US Open runner-up Brian Harman.