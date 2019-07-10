How to Watch Marrying Millions Online

Lifetime’s new reality series Marrying Millions premieres tonight at 10/9c. The show documents six regular people who are dating, and hope to marry, six very rich millionaires. The show will feature the ups and downs of their relationships, the struggles they face with their families and loved ones, and help determine whether or not they are really in the relationship for love and not just money.

The Show Follows Six Mixed-Wealth Couples, Where One Partner is Incredibly Rich While the Other is From a More ‘Modest’ Background

Lifetime’s series description of the show reads “Marrying Millions follows six couples who are deeply in love and hoping to marry, but come from completely different worlds. Regular people are whisked off their feet and plunged into a high-end life of riches, extravagant experiences, and glamorous trips around the globe. While it may sound like a modern-day fairytale, it’s definitely not all champagne and caviar. On the road to the altar, the couples must try to bridge their vast differences and fit into each other’s alien worlds. Ten one-hour episodes have been ordered.”

Fans of the hit TLC series 90 Day Fiancé are in for a treat, since the same creative minds behind the TLC show are bringing you Marrying Millions. The couples featured on the show include Bill and Brianna, Katie and Kolton, Gentille and Brian, Drew and Rosie, Shawn and Kate and Sean and Megan.