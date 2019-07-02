How to Watch Mexico vs Haiti Gold Cup in USA

Those in the US can watch a live stream of Mexico vs Costa Rica via FuboTV. More information about FuboTV and other live stream options can be found below

Mexico will meet Haiti in the Gold Cup semi-finals on Tuesday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

For those in the US looking to watch, the match starts at 10:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox Sports 1 (English) and Univision (Spanish). But if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the match on your computer, phone or connected-to-TV streaming device by signing up for one of the following live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Fox Sports 1 and Univision are two of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards international soccer and sports in general.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Mexico vs Haiti (and all other Gold Cup matches) on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch a match live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch matches on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including Fox Sports 1.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Mexico vs Haiti (and all other Gold Cup matches) on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include Fox Sports 1.

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Mexico vs Haiti (and all other Gold Cup matches) on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

Mexico vs Haiti Preview

Haiti stunned Canada 3-2 in the quarter-finals after trailing 2-0 at the midway break.

Forwards Duckens Nazon and Herve Bazile and midfielder Wilde-Donald Guerrier found the back of the net for Les Grenadiers following a rousing halftime speech from defender Andrew Jean-Baptiste.

“It takes one voice in the locker room to lift everyone up. First game was Nazon, second game was Herve, this game was me,” Jean-Baptiste said, according to Goal. “I’m all about positive mentality, and that’s of one of the things I’m enforcing — I’m like, ‘yo, levez la tête — lift your head — we’re not finished. We have 45 minutes to change the game and all it takes is just one goal and we can create history after that.’ Miraculously, that’s exactly what happened.”

The Brooklyn, New York, native who represents Swedish club Umea FC added: “I pointed out that this may be a few guys’ last Gold Cup and I said I’m going to go out there and give every single thing that I can possibly give and I want my brothers to follow with me. We all do it together because our fitness coach put ‘Team’ on the board.

“I just kept on reiterating that we have to do this together. If we’re going to lose this game, let’s lose this game giving every single little bit that we have. That’s exactly what these guys did. We clawed and fought for it.”

Mexico dominated Group A with 13 goals across three wins. They failed to score in their quarter-final against Costa Rica but advanced in a shootout.

El Tri carried an edge in shots (22-15), possession percentage (60-40), and passes (583-403).

“The penalties definitely rewarded the one who should have won the match,” Mexico head coach Tata Martino said, according to The Associated Press. “I said it would be a final ahead of time, we didn’t expect to face Costa Rica. Costa Rica is an excellent team, but the reality is we should have won the game.”

He added: “Today was a challenge. First, because we met Costa Rica sooner and because it was the first game where we had to rectify the way we played at the risk of returning to Mexico.”

Martino drew his second yellow yard of the tournament in the second half and will be suspended from the touchlines against Haiti.

“We’ve got Haiti, which I think has the revelation of the tournament,” Martino said Monday, according to Goal. “No matter what happens, Haiti is the revelation of the tournament.”