How to Watch MLB All-Star Game 2019 Online Without Cable

The 2019 MLB All-Star Game will take place at Cleveland’s Progressive Field on Tuesday.

2019 MLB All-Star Game Preview

Los Angeles Dodgers ace Hyun-jin Ryu will take the ball for the National League, for his first All-Star Game start. The Houston Astros’ Justin Verlander will make his second All-Star Game start, having taken the ball in 2012.

“Of course I always thought I could compete in this league, but I didn’t know I was going to perform this well,” Ryu said through an interpreter, according to the Los Angeles Times.

A 30-year-old South Korea native who made his MLB debut in 2013, Ryu leads the majors with a 1.73 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per walk.

“For me, it’s very easy,” Dodgers and NL All-Star team manager Dave Roberts said after tabbing Ryu to start the game, per the Times. “Hyun-jin’s been the best pitcher in the National League for the entire season so having him be the National League starter is a no-brainer.”

Verlander has the best WHIP in the majors, at 0.813, and his 2.98 ERA ranks fourth in the AL.

“I don’t take these games for granted,” Verlander said, according to USA Today. “I had the opportunity to go a few years in a row when i was younger, but then I got hurt and it makes me appreciate it all the more now.

“To start one at 36 years old … it means a lot me to be out there doing this thing again.”

Verlander Accuses MLB of Juicing Baseballs

Hitters are on pace to reach 6,668 home runs this season, which would shatter the present single-season record of 6,105 homers, set in 2017, another year during which players suspected changes to the baseball were giving hitters extra power.

Tuesday’s AL starter accused MLB of juicing the baseballs for more offense in 2019.

“It’s a f—ing joke,” Verlander said, according to ESPN. “Major League Baseball’s turning this game into a joke. They own Rawlings, and you’ve got (commissioner Rob) Manfred up here saying it might be the way they center the pill. They own the f—ing company. If any other $40 billion company bought out a $400 million company and the product changed dramatically, it’s not a guess as to what happened. We all know what happened. Manfred the first time he came in, what’d he say? He said we want more offense. All of a sudden he comes in, the balls are juiced? It’s not coincidence. We’re not idiots.”

Boston Red Sox outfielder JD Martinez, a fellow AL All-Star and Verlander’s former Detroit Tigers teammate, suggested increased pitch velocity and an emphasis on launch angle has contributed to the big leagues’ power surge.

“It’s a power-arm league,” Martinez said, per ESPN. “It’s either a walk or a strikeout — stuff over command. I think you see a lot more mistakes over the plate. The velocity, the guys trying to hit the ball in the air — I think it’s a recipe for home runs.”