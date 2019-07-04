How to Watch Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 2019 Online

The annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest will take place on July 4 in Coney Island, a neighborhood in Brooklyn, New York.

The men’s contest starts at Noon ET and will be televised on ESPN2. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the contest on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Watch in Spanish: Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including ESPN and ESPN2.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the hot dog eating contest on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Sling TV

ESPN and ESPN2 are both included in the “Sling Orange” channel package.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch the hot dog eating contest live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages: ESPN and ESPN 2 are included in all of them.

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the hot dog eating contest on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

2019 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Preview

Joey Chestnut ate a world record 74 hot dogs in 10 minutes at last year’s contest to win it for a third consecutive year and 11th time overall.

“I found a vicious rhythm,” Chestnut said after the victory, according to The Associated Press.

Chestnut owns 49 records recognized by Major League Eating, including for eating 55 glazed doughnuts in eight minutes and for consuming 53 soft Taco Bell tacos in 10 minutes.

“The crowd loves a record and if they’re gonna be standing out there in crazy, blistering heat on the Fourth of July, I mean, if they’re doing it, I may as well try and give them a record,” the 35-year-old told People in June.

“I’m definitely trying.”

Chestnut, a native of Vallejo, California, won the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest for the first time in 2007, edging out six-time winner Takeru Kobayashi a year after finishing second to him.

He’s taken the event every year since then save for 2015, when Matt Stonie snapped his eight-contest winning streak.

“As long as I’m healthy, as long as I’m still having fun, I’m going to do it,” Chestnut said, per People. “Even if someone comes and beats me, I’m still going to be having fun.”

He added: “The contests are so addicting and I love it. It’s just one of those things that bring people together, and even if I feel bad when I’m older, I’ll find a way to be involved in it a little bit.”

Chestnut threw out the first pitch at a New York Mets game on Sunday. He ate a hot dog in the process.

“It’s pretty rare for them to not be in our fridge, I have usually a good supply of all beef hot dogs,” Chestnut told People. “I mean, there are times when I’m not eating buns if I’m on a low carb diet. I’ll have hot dogs and romaine lettuce, but if I’m at a baseball game, I’m always eating a hot dog.”

Miki Sudo is the five-time defending women’s champion.

In June, she won the inaugural Wild Rice Hot Dish-Eating Contest, putting away 14 pounds in eight minutes.

“I thought those guys had me,” Sudo said, according to The Timberjay. “I was so surprised that I edged them out as the winner. This is just a straight capacity contest. We’re all pretty much gearing up for the Fourth of July hot dog-eating contest.”

Sudo has two other records recognized by Major League Eating, taking down 16 pints of ice cream in six minutes and housing 8.5 pounds of kimchi in six minutes.