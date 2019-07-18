How to Watch Open Championship Online Without Cable in USA

The 2019 Open Championship, or British Open, will take place at Royal Portrush Golf Club in County Antrim, Northern Ireland, from July 18-21.

In the United States, coverage of the Open will be televised on the Golf Channel (Thursday morning/late Wednesday night on West coast through Sunday) and NBC (Saturday through Sunday). If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the tournament on your computer, phone, or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

The Golf Channel and NBC (live in most markets) are two of 95-plus live-TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Open Championship on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages: All four include NBC (live in most markets), while the upper three bundles include the Golf Channel.

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Open Championship on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including NBC (live in most markets) and Golf Channel.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Open Championship on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

2019 Open Championship Preview

Last year, Francesco Molinari claimed the Open Championship at Carnoustie Golf Links in Angus, Scotland, by two strokes for his first major title.

The Italian shot a 2-under 69 on the final day, jumping up from fifth place.

“It changes your life, really, especially for a guy like me that likes to go a little bit under the radar and doesn’t really need the attention,” Molinari said, according to BBC Sport.

He added: “Expectations kept rising almost every week I was playing.

“I think now I’ve learned to do a decent job of managing that. Obviously, this week is going to be extra special, and any week that you defend is special — especially at a major championship.

“My approach is going to be to try and enjoy as much as possible, like I did at the Ryder Cup last year, try to almost soak in the energy from the crowd, and help me perform as good as I can.”

The 36-year-old, who lives in London, hasn’t competed since he placed 57th at the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Connecticut, which concluded June 23. Instead, he’s been practicing at the Wisley Golf Club, near his home.

“I know that going into the Open as the defending champion will be a different experience, and I wanted to save as much energy as possible,” he said, according to the Daily Mail. “I’ve played enough links golf by now to know what’s in store with the bounce of the ball and the weather.”

Molinari has competed at Portrush once before, tying for 10th at the 2012 Irish Open. He was paired with Darren Clarke of Northern Ireland for the first two days of the event. Clarke, who now lives in Portrush, had won the Open Championship the year prior.

“I remember the first hole,” Molinari said, per BBC Sport. “If you had seen the first hole, there were lines of people, both sides of the fairway all the way up to the green.

“Just the roar he got when he showed up on the first tee is definitely one of the loudest I’ve ever heard on the golf course.

“It was just an incredible atmosphere. They were welcoming Darren back with the Claret Jug. I think that’s a taste of what we’re going to get this week.”

Molinari will play alongside Bryson DeChambeau of the United States and Adam Scott of Australia on Thursday and Friday.