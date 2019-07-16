How to Watch ‘Pandora’ Series Premiere Online Without Cable

The CW’s brand new series, Pandora, premieres tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT, one week later than initially planned. The show is a Sci-Fi Action series set in the year 2199 that revolves around a young woman who lost everything but finds a renewed purpose when she and her friends join a training academy to learn how to defend the universe from alien and human threats.

‘Pandora’ Series Premiere Preview

Set in the distant future, Pandora follows a resourceful young woman who begins training at Earth’s Space Training Academy where she and her friends learn to defend the Galaxy from dangerous threats both human and alien. She’s a super smart woman with a quick, dry wit. Even though the death of her parents broke her entire world, her life will be turned upside down even further when she learns her whole life is a lie. When secrets about the nature of her own identity begin to surface, she must figure out whether she will be humanity’s savior or the instrument of its destruction (Hence the show’s tagline: “Where does she come from?”).

Priscilla Quintana (Polaroid, Traffik) steps into the lead role of Jax whose identity is bound to be far more complicated than it seems. Accompanying her at the academy is Xander Duvall, an undercover operative who falls in love with Jax; Atria Nine, an emancipated clone created by the Adari Sect; Greg Li, a gifted medical student; Ralen, the son of an alien ambassador; Delaney Pilar, Jax’s cybernetically-enhanced roommate; Thomas James Ross, an aspiring pilot and son of a genetically engineered telepath; and Professor Donovan Osborn, Jax’s uncle, who is another undercover operative, as well as the Academy’s most intimidating teacher.

Some of Quintana’s other credits include guest starring roles on Lethal Weapon, Training Day, and Masters of Sex. In addition to Quintana, Pandora also stars, Oliver Dench (Technology), Raechelle Banno (Home and Away), John Harlan Kim (The Librarians), Ben Radcliffe (Random), Banita Sandhu (October), Martin Bobb-Semple (Free Rein), and Noah Huntley (The Royals 28 Days Later). It’s executive produced by Mark A. Altman (Castle, The Librarians), Steve Kriozere (NCIS, Necessary Roughness), Thomas P. Vitale, Karine Martin, and Chris Philip. The series was filmed in Bulgaria.

“The biggest challenge of casting a new drama is to create an exciting, diverse family of actors,” said Altman. “And I cannot imagine a more dynamic or talented group of actors than the cast of Pandora. I can’t wait for audiences around the world to meet this incredible ensemble this summer.”