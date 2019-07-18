How to Watch ‘Pearson’ Series Premiere Online Without Cable

Gina Torres returns to USA as Jessica Pearson in her very own Suits spin-off. Pearson revolves around the titular character who adjusts to Chicago politics after recently getting disbarred in New York City.

The series premiere of Pearson is Wednesday, July 17, at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

‘Pearson’ Series Premiere Preview

After getting disbarred in the rough and tumble New York City court system, Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres) tries her luck in the down and dirty world of Chicago politics. Newly appointed as Chicago Mayor Bobby Novak’s (Morgan Spector) right-hand fixer, Jessica is quickly embroiled in a crooked and dangerous new world where every action has far-reaching consequences. With her compulsion to win, Jessica is forced to reconcile her unstoppable drive with her desire to do the right thing–two things very much at odds.

Executive produced by Suits creator Aaron Korsh with Daniel Arkin on board as showrunner, Pearson’s new boss, the potentially-corrupt Novak, will push Pearson to the brink as she’s forced to work her own agenda into her role as fixer. The story that unfolds is a political noir drama that will raise the stakes for Pearson as she learns how to survive without the courtroom to back her. (Think the lawyers on Suits were vicious? Her new crew leaves bodies behind when they make enemies.)

“Jessica is the link between Suits and Pearson,” said Arkin. “It has Suits‘ DNA but we wanted the show’s concept to be grittier, raw, more real, showing more facets of her personality and life.”

“Jessica has to earn her family,” said Torres. “These are completely different people. It’s a completely different world. She doesn’t know them. They don’t know her. They don’t know if they trust me.” The same can be said for Pearson’s aunt and cousin who she moved to Chicago to get to know.

Joining Torres is Bethany Joy Lenz (One Tree Hill) as Keri who will definitely be going toe-to-toe with Pearson. Simon Kassianides (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Eli Goree (Riverdale), Isabel Arraiza (The Oath) and Chantel Riley (Wynonna Earp) also co-star. Torres also confirmed that Jeff Malone (DB Woodside) is still Jessica’s boyfriend when we pick up with them in Chicago.

Despite being an ensemble series, Pearson remains the root and heart of the spin-off. According to Torres, viewers can expect, “a fully fleshed out woman and what it costs her to be at the top of her game…She was always in service to the firm but now she’s in service of her own life. What does that look like?”