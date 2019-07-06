How to Watch Serena Williams & Andy Murray Mixed Doubles Match in US

The highly anticipated mixed doubles pairing of Serena Williams and Andy Murray will make their debut Saturday at Wimbledon when they take on Andreas Mies and Alexa Guarachi in a first-round match.

Serena/Murray vs Mies/Guarachi Preview

The pairing of Serena Williams and Andy Murray is undoubtedly one of the most compelling mixed-doubles teams of all-time.

“I think this will be the most talked-about mixed doubles draw in the history of tennis,” said 21-time Grand Slam doubles champion and ESPN analyst Pam Shriver. “It’s going to be unbelievable. I’m just imagining the ovation for both of them on one of the big courts, where they’ll definitely be playing, and it’s going to be magic.

We’ve seen other big-name pairings in doubles before, but nothing quite on this level.

At Grand Slams, Serena has 23 singles titles, 14 doubles titles and two mixed doubles titles, with seven, six and one of those coming at Wimbledon, respectively. She is arguably the greatest player of all-time and unarguably one of the biggest stars on the planet.

Murray may not be quite as accomplished as his partner, but three Grand Slam titles, including two at Wimbledon, is nothing to scoff at, especially considering he had to navigate the peaks of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. Moreover, he became the first Brit in 77 years to win the men’s singles title at Wimbledon in 2013, and he may just be the most revered individual at the All-England Club.

Put it all together, and you have a once-in-a-lifetime partnership.

“I mean, good luck to everybody else,” Victoria Azarenka said. “It’s going to be a tough, tough, tough [team] to beat. They both take it seriously. But I feel like it’s going to be just a pleasure for people to watch. You know, it’s going to be historic. So I’ll be definitely watching, as well.”

For what it’s worth, both have a bit of mixed doubles experience. Serena has the aforementioned two Grand Slam titles, though those both came 21 years ago, while Murray paired with Laura Robson to deliver Great Britain silver at the 2012 Olympics.

Still, it’s not the doubles experience that makes this team compelling. It’s the fact that two of the biggest stars of the past 20 years–one looking to add to her record-setting resume, and the other looking to start a new chapter on his career after nearly retiring earlier this year–are joining forces in unprecedented fashion.

As for their opponents in the first round, Mies won the men’s doubles French Open last month with fellow German Kevin Krawietz, while the American-born Chilean Guarachi has one WTA doubles title to her name.