How to Watch Serena Williams & Andy Murray vs Soares/Melichar in USA

The mixed doubles pairing of Serena Williams and Andy Murray are two-for-two so far but will get a significant test on Wednesday when they take on Wimbledon’s top-seeded team of Bruno Soares and Nicole Melichar in the third round.

Williams & Murray vs Soares & Melichar Preview

Serena Williams and Andy Murray entered the Wimbledon mixed doubles tournament with about as much hype as you would expect from such a legendary pairing. So far, though, they’ve lived up to the monstrous expectations.

In their first match, “SerAndy” made simple work of Andreas Miles (who was one-half of the 2019 French Open men’s doubles winning team) and Alexa Guarachi, 6-4, 6-1. On Tuesday, they once again put on a show on centre court, this time taking out the 14th-seeded team of Fabrice Martin and Raquel Atawo, 7-5, 6-3.

Among the many highlights was this return winner from Serena:

“I think today felt a bit more relaxed probably than the first match because we don’t know each other extremely well,” Murray said after the second-round win. “I think there was a lot of talk about us playing, then once we got on the court, we wanted to do well. Today, [we] chatted a bit more. [It was] probably a bit more relaxed than the first round.”

Things will get much more difficult for the All-Star pairing on Wednesday, as they take on the top-seeded pairing of Bruno Soares and Nicole Melichar. It was a bit of a slow start for the top seeds, however, as they needed three sets to get past Denys Molchanov and Galina Voskoboeva after receiving a bye in the first round.

Interestingly enough, both players have a connection to Murray’s older brother, Jamie. Soares previously partnered with Jamie for over three years in the doubles circuit, winning both the 2016 Australian Open and US Open titles together. Melichar, meanwhile, captured last year’s Wimbledon mixed doubles title along with Alexander Peya, beating Murray and Victoria Azarenka in the final.

While Serena and Murray have strolled to this point, they’ll need to up their game on Wednesday to get past the top seeds.

“One of the things that probably showed a bit in the first two matches is [on] break points, maybe [I] haven’t played them as well as I would have liked so far,” Murray said. “That’s something you get better with playing more matches, playing more of those points. I’ll continue to improve on that.”

The winner of this match will advance to the quarterfinals, where they will face either Matwe Middelkoop and Zhaoxuan Yang or Marcus Daniell and Jennifer Brady.