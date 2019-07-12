How to Watch ‘Shangri-La’ Rick Rubin Docuseries Online Without Cable

In Shangri-La, Oscar-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville (20 Feet from Stardom) takes viewers behind the scenes of Rick Rubin’s artist clubhouse. The legendary music producer has produced records for massive artists in the music industry—Kanye West, Enimen, Adele, and more—and when his artists need some time to step away from the creative process, they can go to the hideaway he calls “Shangri-La.” This four-episode miniseries will show music fans just what it feels like to work with the iconic Rubin.

Shangri-La premieres Friday, July 12, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime. If you don’t have cable or don’t have Showtime, you can watch it live or on demand on your computer, phone, or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services.

‘Shangri-La’ Premiere Preview

It’s safe to say that producer Rick Rubin is a legend in the music industry. The list of artists he’s worked with is countless (Aerosmith, At The Drive-In, Black Sabbath, Dixie Chicks, Ed Sheeran, Frank Ocean, Gogol Bordello, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Metallica, and Mick Jagger barely scratch the surface). MTV once called Rubin “one of the most important producers of the last 20 years”; Time once named him one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World.

“Rubin’s mark on the music scene has been indelible since he co-founded Def Jam Records while enrolled at New York University in the ’80s, helping to launch the careers of Public Enemy, the Beastie Boys, and Run-DMC under the label…Rubin has won the Grammy Award for Producer of the Year multiple times, along with countless other Grammys for Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Country Album of the Year, Rock Album of the Year, Contemporary Folk Album and Best Metal Performance,” according to Showtime.

In sum: He’s kind of a big deal.

Shangri-La, Showtime’s four-part docu-series, focuses on the creative conversation and the emotional side of music-making, using legendary music producer Rick Rubin’s iconic Malibu, Calif. studio as the backdrop. According to director Morgan Neville, Rubin’s bio could serve enough content for an incredible film, but “Rick has no interest in telling that story.”

“The one thing we could agree on is if you could watch this show and come away with what it’s like to be produced by Rick, that works for us,” Neville told Indiewire.

The series was filmed using vintage anamorphic lenses—what Neville calls “the weirdest way to shoot a verité documentary.” The artsy framing of the story helps unveil the long history of Rubin’s estate as new artists like Tyler the Creator visit to record.

“The music is part of it, but you can’t make the music until you fix the bigger problems, and that’s always what Rick is focused on,” Neville said. “I didn’t want to do just another music documentary. I wanted it to be a deeper [experience].”

While the series has had a couple sneak-peek screenings, tonight’s premiere will mark Shangri-La‘s worldwide television debut.