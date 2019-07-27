How to Watch ‘Share’ HBO Movie Online Without Cable

In HBO’s new movie, Share, Mandy’s world is upended when a disturbing video she doesn’t remember circulates in her community. As the video is shared far beyond her control, Mandy searches for the truth while dealing with the reactions from her friends and family.

Share premieres Saturday, July 28, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. If you don’t have cable or don’t have HBO, you can watch the movie live or on-demand on your computer, phone, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime’s HBO Channel

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content here on the HBO Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the HBO channel, you can then watch Share either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or another streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV.

Once signed up, you can watch Share live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (on-demand only), Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

PlayStation Vue

Whether you already have PlayStation Vue or you want to start a free 5-day trial of PlayStation Vue, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content through the HBO add-on, which comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once signed up, you can watch Share either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

‘Share’ Preview

Brought to the screen by HBO Films and A24, Share is the intimate story of Mandy (Rhianne Barreto), a 16-year-old athlete whose world is turned upside down when she discovers a disturbing video from a night she doesn’t remember. As the video—which features a vulnerable, unconscious Mandy—begins to get around town, Mandy desperately attempts to recover her memories of that night, while navigating the throes of an invasive public debate. Share follows Mandy’s search for the truth, which is made even more difficult by the concern, anger and denial of her family and peers, who have competing expectations for how she should deal with the fallout of the video and what did—or didn’t—happen.

Share is the feature debut of writer/director Pippa Bianco, based on her acclaimed short film of the same name. The film explores the pain, isolation, and loss Mandy faces while she struggled to reclaim her own fate and reputation.

First premiering in January at the Sundance Film Festival 2019, Share is “a thoughtful, compelling allegory for the #MeToo era and the pressures facing the kids of the smartphone era,” according to CNET.

The Hollywood Reporter also sang its praise writing, “Aided by down-to-earth portrayals and a compelling cinematographic through-line that echoes the both ordinary and complex nature of this kind of violence, the film blurs genre lines between coming-of-age drama and thriller.”

Alongside Barreto are costars Charlie Plummer (Boardwalk Empire) as Dylan, Poorna Jagannathan (The Night Of) as Kerri, J.C. MacKenzie as Mickey, Nicholas Galitzine as A.J., Lovie Simone as Jenna, and Danny Mastrogiorgio as Tony.

“To me, the question when writing is, how can you show the best of intentions lead to the worst of behavior? I think that is the only way to change behavior is to acknowledge that every person and every news story could be you,” Bianco told Refinery29. “Every person who does inconceivable things could be you. That person is a human being and made that choice based on a culmination of experiences and pressures and context that created the person they’ve become.”