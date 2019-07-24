How to Watch ‘South Side’ TV Series Online Without Cable

Comedy Central’s South Side is a scripted series about two friends, played by Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle, who recently graduated from community college and are seeking entrepreneurial success while working at a rent-to-own shop.

‘South Side’ Series Premiere Preview

South Side, created, written by, and starring Bashir Salahuddin (Glow) and Diallo Riddle (Marlon), is a scripted comedy set around the working class neighborhood of Englewood on the South Side of Chicago. The series follows two recent community college graduates who are stuck at Rent-T-Own, a retail store where a variety of characters flock together. Despite the obstacles of inner-city life, the two main characters and co-workers strive to achieve their own business success while working at the rental store.

Brought to the screen by local Chicagoans, the series aims to portray the city authentically and show viewers what life on the South Side is really like.

Season 1 will be chock-full of guests including Lil Rel Howery, Nathaniel “Earthquake” Stroman, Jeff Tweedy, LisaRaye McCoy, Kel Mitchell, and Ed Lover. Also starring as series regulars are Sultan Salahuddin and Chandra Russell.

“I’ve waited my whole life to do this from the point of view I know,” Bashir Salahuddin told the Sun-Times. “What you see on the news, we’re not doing that. We’re telling our truth and that encompasses more the joy and the laughter.”

After the show wrapped, Sultan Salahuddin (Bashir’s brother) co-founded Lane 44, a six-month-old nonprofit with a mission “to produce several Chicago-centric films on the South Side, hire neighborhood youth as production assistants — giving them elusive film credits required for union membership and more work — and contribute to diversifying Hollywood’s behind-the-scenes workforce.”

“Last summer, when we were filming — I’m talking about in the neighborhood, like 78th & Cottage Grove, 105th & Ashland — we’d pull up the trucks, gear would get dropped off, people would load up, you would see all this commotion, and the kids would come,” Sultan Salahuddin told CST. “‘How in the heck can I get involved?’ That was the number one question the kids would ask me. And it just hit me in the heart. I said, ‘Debbie [Holstein, co-founder and executive director of Lane 44], you know what? I’m looking into the eyes of a lot of these kids, and they’re just looking at me, like, ‘We don’t have nothing to do, man.’ All that talent out there just sitting around waiting for somebody to come in and create a job. I said, ‘Why don’t we just do it?’”

Bashir Salahuddin, Riddle, and Michael Blieden, who all hail from Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, serve as executive producers of South Side.