How to Watch Swimming World Championships Live Online in USA

Katie Ledecky, Lilly King, Simone Manuel, Caeleb Dressel and Chase Kalisz headline Team USA in the pool swimming portion of the 2019 World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, which will run from July 21-28 (July 20-28 in the US).

For those in the United States looking to watch, daily live coverage of all the events will be on the Olympic Channel and NBC Sports Network (schedule), while NBCSN will also have daily tape-delayed coverage.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the 2019 Swimming World Championships on your computer, phone, or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services, which all include the Olympic Channel and NBC Sports Network:

FuboTV

The Olympic Channel and NBC Sports Network are two of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the swimming world championships on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space.

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages. All four include NBC Sports Network, while the upper three bundles have the Olympic Channel.

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the swimming world championships on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including the Olympic Channel and NBC Sports Network.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the swimming world championships on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

2019 World Swimming Championships Preview

The United States have won 208 gold medals, 159 silver medals, and 112 bronze medals in swimming at the World Aquatics Championships, far more than any other nation — Australia has the second-most of each medal, with 74 golds, 73 silvers, and 53 bronzes.

Team USA will carry 46 swimmers in this year’s edition.

“Next year’s FINA World Championships roster features a mix of established veterans and rising stars, and we’re excited to see how they stack up against the world’s best competition following a full season of focused preparation,” USA Swimming national team managing director Lindsay Mintenko said in September, according to Swimming World. “In addition to success in Gwangju, our goal will be laying the groundwork for the following summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.”

Michael Andrew, 20, will make his World Aquatics Championships debut.

Last year, he claimed four gold medals (4×50-meter freestyle, 4×100-meter medley, 4×50-meter mixed freestyle, 4×50-meter mixed medley) at the FINA World Swimming Championships in Hangzhou, China. He’ll be racing in the 50-meter freestyle, 50-meter butterfly, 50-meter breaststroke, and 100-meter breaststroke in Gwangju.

“My confidence level is high,” Andrew said, according to The New Paper. “I am at a point where I am really confident in where I am at physically.

“I am not afraid of anything. I am just excited to race. Bad idea to put pressure on myself results-wise. I just want to do well and win as many medals as I can. It would be nice to get a world record under my belt.”

Lilly King, who holds world records in the 50-meter and 100-meter breaststroke, will compete in those events as well as the 200-meter breaststroke. She went pro in March, having delayed professionalism to remain at Indiana University for four years.

“I’m not really motivated by money. I never have been,” King said, according to The Indianapolis Star. “I grew up a teacher’s kid. I’ve not lived with a silver spoon in my mouth my whole life. I have a lot of other values that are more important to me than money. So I feel like the main reason for me to turn pro was for the money, and I wasn’t ready to do that.

“I signed on for four years. I didn’t sign on for three. I didn’t sign on for two and then decide to go pro. I signed on for four. Kept my word.”

King is one of 18 Americans on the roster who’ve won Olympic gold; she claimed the 100-meter breaststroke and 4×100-meter medley titles at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.