How to Watch ‘The Bachelorette’ Hometown Dates Online

Episode 9 of The Bachelorette airs tonight on ABC at 8/7c. Hannah Brown continues her search for love amidst the remaining contestants who are vying for her attention. Tonight, Hannah will be going on hometown dates with each of them, in an effort to decide who she will send home.

For those who want to watch the show but do not have cable, there are still plenty of options for watching the new episode as it airs live. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of ABC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include ABC (live in select markets).

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes ABC (live in select markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now offers several different channel packages, all of which include ABC (live in select markets).

You can start a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Now comes with included cloud DVR.

Preview

There’s plenty of drama in store for tonight’s episode. The teaser for tonight’s episode hints at an argument between Hannah and Luke Parker, who has played the role of “villain” all throughout the season. The latter criticizes Hannah for choosing to have sex with some of the other contestants on their overnight dates, and she responds by saying that he has not right to talk her how to act or what to do.

Elsewhere, Hannah hits an emotional snag when she meets Jed Wyatt’s family. She sits down with Jed’s mother and asks whether she thinks he would be ready for marriage. Much to her surprise, Jed’s mother says no, explaining that “his path is different.” During a confessional interview, Hannah admits that the exchange “definitely set off a few alarms in [her] head.”

Hannah has a more much positive experience with Tyler Cameron. The latter chooses to bring her to his childhood home, which means a lot to her. She also talks with a member of Tyler’s family, who tells her that he thinks Tyler “might be in love.”