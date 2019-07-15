How to Watch ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 15 Overnights Online

On tonight’s episode of The Bachelorette 2019, Hannah Brown goes on four overnight dates instead of the normal three. As she comes to the end of season 15 in the upcoming weeks, the drama for Brown has not slowed down. In fact, it’s gotten even more heated on the show. The Bachelorette airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT on the ABC network and, for those who want to watch the show as it airs but do not have a cable subscription, there are still options. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of ABC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include ABC (live in select markets).

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes ABC (live in select markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now offers several different channel packages, all of which include ABC (live in select markets).

You can start a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Now comes with included cloud DVR.

In addition to the above live streaming options, Amazon has season 15 episodes of The Bachelorette available for purchase. You can buy individual episodes in SD for $1.99 or in HD for $2.99, while the entire season 15 for $9.99.

There have been so many scandals surrounding this season of The Bachelorette and they continue to come out to the public. For those in the dark, several contestants have been reported to have had girlfriends when they left to film the show. There are also multiple scandals surrounding the reported winner this season, but, before we get into details on that, THIS IS YOUR MAJOR SPOILERS WARNING. If you do NOT want to know any spoilers about this season’s winner or other details about the remaining episodes, STOP READING NOW.

With that out of the way, let’s get to the details on the winner. According to Reality Steve, the man who Hannah Brown ends up with on the show is already history. Jed Wyatt is the reported winner who got engaged to Brown but, after a girlfriend scandal hit the media, it was reported that Brown broke off their engagement. A woman named Haley Stevens revealed that Wyatt had gone on the show to promote his career, which he did admit to on The Bachelorette. But, she also said they were a couple when he left for the show and she revealed text messages from him about how he loved her and that they would come back together once filming was over, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Reality Steve stated that, “I don’t think for a second Jed ever thought that Haley would speak to the media and show receipts. Well, she did and now he must suffer the consequences. The consequences being a broken engagement and heavy media criticism … If Haley never provided receipts, then sure, it’s a he said, she said and there would be people who’d take Jed’s side over her. But we saw what he wrote her. If he tries to downplay the relationship, the receipts prove otherwise.” Reality Steve continued, “He could come out and say, ‘I broke up with her, we were over, she knew we were over and she’s lying,’ but if that’s the case, then why are you telling her you love her before you get on the plane to go film and to wait for you? The guy just needs to own what he did, realize it cost him a relationship, grovel, beg, say you ruined the best thing you ever had with Hannah, and maybe that’ll garner you some sympathy with the viewers.”