How to Watch ‘The Boys’ Season 1 Online for Free

Garth Ennis’s dark comic series The Boys hits the small screen thanks to Amazon Prime, with all eight episodes available now. Helmed by Supernatural‘s Eric Kripke, the drama series will tell the story of what happens when superheroes become selfish and hedonistic, thus, leaving the mortal world in danger.

If you have Amazon Prime already, you can watch all eight episodes of the series right here. If you don’t have Amazon Prime, you can start a 30-day free trial right here and then watch the entire series.

Here’s a further rundown of all your sign-up options and how to watch on different devices:

If You Have Amazon Prime

If you want to watch on your computer, make sure you’re signed into your Amazon Prime account, then head here to find the complete selection of The Boys episodes.

Additionally, you can also watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or another streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

If You Don’t Have Amazon Prime

You’ll need a subscription to Amazon Prime or Amazon Prime Video to watch the series. Fortunately, it’s easy to sign up for a free trial, and there are a number of different options when doing so:

Amazon Prime: In addition to unlimited streaming of Amazon’s movies and TV shows, you get things like free two-day shipping, music streaming and access to Amazon’s library of E-books. Pricing options are either $12.99 per month or $119 per year, but it comes with a free 30-day trial.

Amazon Prime Video: If you just want access to Amazon’s movies and TV shows without the free shipping and other extras, this costs $8.99 per month after your 30-day free trial.

Amazon Prime Student: If you’re a student, you can sign up for Amazon Prime Student. It’s the same as Amazon Prime but comes with a six-month free trial and costs either $6.49 per month or $59 per year after that.

Once you’ve signed up, you can watch The Boys on your computer right here, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or another streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

‘The Boys’ Premiere Preview

Amazon’s subversive superhero series, The Boys, adapted from Garth Ennis’s sinister series of the same name, drops today promising to turn superhero noir upside down. An official description of the series reads, “The Boys is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes – who are as popular as celebrities – abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It’s the powerless against the super-powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about The Seven.”

In the show, “supes” have been committing atrocities which are repeatedly swept under the rug by the adoring public. Billy Butcher recruits The Boys who have all been wronged by The Seven, the world’s most notorious superheroes, to bring them down and stop the corruption. As depicted in its trailer, “The Boys is a revenge story where the nobodies take on the somebodies.”

The show will focus on the group of vigilantes, who are the true seekers of justice, as they attempt to hold the “heroes” accountable. Expect lots of bloody mayhem, over-the-top aggression, and sex in what looks primed (pun intended) to deliver a bit of Zack Snyder style with the irreverence of the Deadpool films. (In sum, this will definitely be NSFW…or the kiddos.)

The series is executive produced by Seth Rogan (Preacher, Black Monday, Future Man) and Kripke, and stars Karl Urban (of the Star Trek and Lord of the Rings franchises), Jack Quaid (The Hunger Games), Jennifer Esposito (Crash, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer), Antony Starr (Banshee, American Gothic), Erin Moriarty (Captain Fantastic), Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford (Gossip Girl), Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, and Elisabeth Shue (Adventures in Babysitting, Hamlet 2).

A surprise addition to the cast, Simon Pegg (Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz) will play the father of “Wee” Hughie Campbell (played by Quaid), a nod to the fact that Pegg was a visual inspiration for Hughie in the comic. The Boys also marks Pegg’s reunion with Urban; the two formerly worked together on the Star Trek franchise.

For those suffering from superhero fatigue, The Boys stands to upend the norm with a vicious satire that aims to entertain adults in the mood for bloody, supernatural war.