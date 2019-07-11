How to Watch ‘The Dead Files’ Season 11 Online Without Cable

Medium Amy Allan and former homicide detective Steve Dischiavi are back for a new season of Travel Channel’s paranormal series The Dead Files. The duo investigate haunted locations at the request of their clients to provide proof of paranormal activity, then they determine “whether it is safe for them to stay or time to get out.”

Season 11 premieres Thursday, July 11, at 8 p.m. ET/PT with two one-hour episodes.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Travel Channel on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Travel Channel is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of The Dead Files on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch new episodes up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Philo TV

Travel Channel is included in Philo’s main 58-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Philo TV right here, and you can then watch The Dead Files live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event or show that has aired in the last three days.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including Travel Channel.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of The Dead Files on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which will have new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘The Dead Files’ Season 11 Preview

The Dead Files team approaches every case from their two specific areas of expertise: Steve DiSchiavi is a former homicide detective while Amy Allan is a practicing medium. Combining their unique talents and sometimes-conflicting skill-sets, they form a paranormal duo like no other, as they work to solve unexplained paranormal phenomena in haunted locations across America.

Each investigator works alone until they meet up at the end of the episode. Their methods and findings remain hidden from the other team member to preserve the integrity of their findings. Allan communicates with ghosts, spirits, and other entities, while DiSchiavi looks into the history of the location and interviews the clients, the clients’ family members or employees, and local experts in genealogy, local history, and law enforcement. The findings are then revealed to the homeowner in the conclusion of each episode and the real dangers of the haunted location are laid out on the table.

“I’ve seen a lot of things throughout my career, but the cases this season shock even me,” said DiSchiavi. “These families need our help, and for many, we’re their last hope. Amy and I are determined to bring them the answers they need to move forward.”

“I never know what I’m going to encounter when I go into these places, and it can be terrifying,” added Allan. “But providing much-needed information for these homeowners, and giving them the tools to overcome these hauntings once and for all, is the ultimate payoff.”

In the season premiere, the duo investigate a frightened woman’s claims that decades of paranormal activity in her Tonawanda, N.Y. home has now become dangerously violent. During their separate investigations, DiSchiavi uncovers the story of a twisted teenager who poisoned several children, while Allan’s walk reveals a dark entity focused on tormenting the living.

Upcoming episodes include:

“Demon Seed” – July 18

Steve DiSchiavi and Amy Allan travel to Gatesville, Texas, where a couple is being tormented by demonic entities hellbent on destroying their home and their grandchildren. DiSchiavi uncovers the dark and sordid history of a boys’ reformatory turned female prison, while Allan encounters a vicious serpent-like entity that is set on contaminating the souls of all who inhabit the property.

“The Watchers” – July 25

Steve and Amy travel to Blue Springs, Mo., where a mother fears for the safety of her children as unseen forces torment them on a daily basis. DiSchiavi discovers the property was the scene of a gruesome murder-suicide in the 1960s, while Allan encounters the spirit of a dead man who has a deep resentment towards women and children.

“Not My Child” – August 1

The investigators travel to Jefferson City, Mo., where a family has had to abandon their new home in order to escape the intense paranormal activity inside of it. Even worse, they’re worried their young daughter has been possessed by one of the dark entities tormenting them.