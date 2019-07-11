How to Watch ‘The Outpost’ Season 2 Online Without Cable

Talon (Jessica Green) returns for Season 2 of The Outpost, CW’s latest fantasy-adventure series. Having defeated Dred and retaken the Outpost, she now braces for war when the series returns Thursday, July 11, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the CW on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

The CW (live in select markets) is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of The Outpost on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch episodes up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes CW (live in most markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of The Outpost on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which will have new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now offers several different channel packages, all of which include the CW (available live in select markets). You can start a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of The Outpost on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Now includes cloud DVR.

‘The Outpost’ Season 2 Preview

The lone survivor of a race called the “Blackbloods,” Talon (Jessica Green) lives in a lawless fortress on the edge of the civilized world where she was forced to master her supernatural powers and ally with a Queen who was in hiding in order to defend the world against a fanatical religious dictator. Tonight, The Outpost returns to the CW for its second season premiere as Talon braces for war having defeated Dred and gained control of the Outpost at the end of last season.

According to the network, “Talon delves deeper into demon summoning, while Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse) recruits allies. The Prime Order trinity known as ‘The Three’ reveals mysterious powers as they send spies, assassins, and a devastating weapon to the Outpost. As Talon uncovers the legacy of her people, she must decide who to trust and separate her real friends from her enemies before the Prime Order attacks.”

The first three episodes of Season 2 are entitled “We Only Kill To Survive,” “This Is One Strange Town,” and “Not In This Kingdom.” All three episodes are directed by Marc Roskin and written by Jason Faller and Kynan Griffin

“If you are really into fantasy and can easily suspend disbelief, you might enjoy The Outpost. Despite its issues, there is a lot going on that might intrigue viewers,” wrote Stephanie Francis for Black Girl Nerds.

“The Outpost seems to promise enough mayhem, intrigue and burgeoning feminism to make for a satisfying enough summer run,” wrote Ed Bark for Uncle Barky.

Created and executive produced by Griffin and Faller, the series also stars Jake Stormoen (Extinct, Mythica), Imogen Waterhouse (Nocturnal Animals, Braid) and Anand Desai-Barochia (The Tiger Hunter, Emmerdale). Before The Outpost, Green starred a TV seriers documentary called Roman Empire as Cleopatra, in addition to guest-starring roles in Ash vs. Evil Dead and Dirty, Clean, & Inbetween. She also starred in 26 episodes of the 2012 series Lightning Point.