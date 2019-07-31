How to Watch Tottenham vs Bayern Audi Cup Final in USA

For the third time in what is the sixth edition of the Audi Cup, hosts Bayern Munich will take on an EPL squad in the final, this time facing rising European threat Tottenham, who disposed of Real Madrid on Tuesday.

In the US, the 2019 Audi Cup final between Bayern and Tottenham starts at 2:30 p.m. ET. It won’t be on regular TV in the United States, but you can watch the match via ESPN+, the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of lots of international soccer and other live sports, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and additional original content for $4.99 per month.

You can sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Tottenham vs Bayern on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Tottenham vs Bayern Audi Cup Final Preview

In the first semifinal on Tuesday, Tottenham got an early goal from Harry Kane and held on for the 1-0 win over Real Madrid. It may just be a friendly tournament, but after finishing as the runners-up in Champions League last season, it was further indication of the Spurs’ rise in Europe.

Finding a way to beat Bayern on Wednesday would be another big step. Again, it may only be a friendly, but beating the German superpowers at Allianz Arena is impressive no matter the situation.

Fenerbahce found that out the hard way in the second semifinal on Tuesday, as Bayern piled up five first-half goals, got a hat trick from Thomas Muller off the bench and rolled to a 6-1 victory over the Turkish side. The win propelled Bayern–the permanent hosts of this tournament–to their fifth Audi Cup final in six tournaments. The only exception came in the last tournament in 2017, when they lost to Premier League side Liverpool in the semifinals and ultimately finished fourth.

Of course, while both sides will want to win Wednesday’s clash, it’s also a good opportunity to see some of each squad’s young talent. One such player is Tottenham’s Troy Parrott, the 17-year-old Irishman who came on for Harry Kane in the 64th minute against Real Madrid, nearly scoring when he beat the keeper but hit the post late in the game. He has continued to impress this preseason, and he should see some more time against Bayern.

Tanguy Ndombele, who came over from Lyon in the offseason, is another one to watch, as he looked dangerous against Real Madrid in what was just his third appearance with Spurs.

For Bayern, it’ll be interesting to see how Niko Kovac manages his starters’ minutes, as a very important meeting against rivals Borussia Dortmund in the German Super Cup awaits on Saturday.

Tottenham, meanwhile, follows this one with an ICC friendly against Inter on Sunday before beginning Premier League play the following weekend against Aston Villa.