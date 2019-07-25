How to Watch Tottenham vs Man United ICC in USA

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United will meet in the 2019 International Champions Cup on Thursday at Shanghai’s Hongkou Football Stadium.

In the US, the match begins Thursday morning at 7:30 a.m. ET. It won’t be on regular TV in the United States, but you can watch the match on ESPN+, the digital streaming service from ESPN that has coverage of select ICC matches, other international soccer and live sports, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and additional original content for $4.99 per month.

You can sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Spurs vs Man United on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Spurs vs Man United Preview

United have played three preseason friendlies and have yet to concede a goal — they bested Perth Glory 2-0 and Leeds United 4-0 during a trip to Australia, then opened their ICC campaign with a 1-0 victory over Inter Milan.

Mason Greenwood, a 17-year-old forward, tallied in the seventh minute against Leeds then scored the game-winner against Inter late in the second half.

“The kid’s only 17 and he’s learning every day training with these boys,” United head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said, according to the Manchester Evening News. “He’s been with us the last few months, he’s grown in confidence, he’s grown in stature and, as I said before, when you’ve got players who perform it’s difficult to keep them out.”

Greenwood made one substitution appearance in the Champions League a year ago, then came off the bench twice in the Premier League before getting his first start with the senior squad against Cardiff City in United’s last Premier League match of the season.

After the victory over Leeds, Greenwood’s manager said the youngster could be in the lineup for United’s Premier League opener against Chelsea on August 11.

“He’s got a chance of starting that one, definitely,” Solskjaer said, per The Guardian. “He’s more than capable and will always be there, in and around the box, creating chances. And I won’t say that’s not a possibility, no, it’s a good possibility. If he keeps going as he does. It’s difficult to keep players out who perform well.

“Of course we’ve been delighted with the goal he scores. It’s important for strikers to get that goal, even though we always know he’s capable of scoring goals and maybe that’s a weight off his shoulders. I think his movement, his cleverness, he’s going to be a very good player, the young boy.”

Spurs placed fourth in the Premier League a season ago and fell to Liverpool in the Champions League final.

The Lilywhites have played just one preseason friendly thus far, edging Juventus 3-2 in their ICC opener behind a glorious Harry Kane game-winner from 70 yards out in stoppage time.

Kane, who scored a team-high 24 goals across all competitions in 2018-19, caught Juve keeper Wojciech Szczesny off his line following a turnover near midfield.

“I think it was a great goal,” Spurs head coach Mauricio Pochettino said, according to the Independent. “Unbelievable from Harry. I think it is good for him to start the preseason scoring. I think to beat Juventus of course that wasn’t the priority to win the game but to compete in our best way and in the end to win is always better than not winning.”