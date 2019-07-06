How to Watch Tour de France 2019 Online Without Cable in USA

Those in the US can watch a live stream of every stage of the 2019 Tour de France without cable via Hulu With Live TV. More information about Hulu and other live stream options can be found below

Twenty-one stages and more than 3,000 kilometers (2,000-plus miles) make up the 2019 Tour de France, which starts in Brussels and will mark the 106th edition of the famed second hurdle of cycling’s Grand Tour.

For those in the United States looking to watch, coverage of the first 19 stages will be live on NBC Sports Network (NBCSN), while the final two stages will be live on NBC. Both NBCSN and NBC will have delayed coverage of each stage, as well.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of both NBC and NBCSN on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes NBC (live in most markets) and NBCSN.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Tour de France on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage, along with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials.

FuboTV

NBC (live in most markets) and NBCSN are two of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the 2019 Tour de France on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR, as well as the ability to upgrade to 500 hours.

Sling TV

NBC (live in select markets) and NBCSN are both included in the “Sling Blue” channel package.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch the Tour de France live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

2019 Tour de France Preview

The outlook for this year’s La Grande Boucle was significantly altered in June when four-time winner Chris Froome suffered a scary crash that left him with a laundry list of injuries and a near one-month stay in the hospital.

Froome, who finished third in last year’s race after expanding a great bit of energy to win the Giro d’Italia two months previous, opted not to participate in the Giro this year. As a result, he was fresh and in great shape, which had many pegging him as the favorite to draw even with Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain at a record five Tour wins.

Alas, Froome’s absence opens up this year’s race to a wide range of contenders.

According to the oddsmakers, the top two favorites both come from inside Froome’s Team Ineos, which–while named Team Sky–has captured six of the last seven Tours. Geraint Thomas is back to defend his title after a surprising win last year, while 22-year-old rising Colombian star Egan Bernal is coming off wins at the Paris-Nice and Tour de Suisse.

“This year is a good year for Colombians who are from high altitude, the born climbers,” said Rigoberto Uran, who finished second in 2017.

Bernal’s compatriot Nairo Quintana also figures to be in the mix over the next three weeks. A three-time Top-3 finisher at the Tour de France, “The Lion” thrives in the mountains and is surrounded by a good Movistar Team that includes Mikel Landa and Alejandro Valverde.

Meanwhile, there are two Frenchmen with good opportunities to bring a Tour win back to France for the first time since Hinault in 1985. Thibaut Pinot of Groupama FDJ is in strong form after winning the Tour du Haut Var in February and Tour de l’Ain in May, while Romain Bardet is a climbing specialist who could benefit from this mountain-heavy course.

Overall, Froome’s absence gives this year’s Tour de France a wide-open feel. That should make the three-week trek from Brussels to Paris all the more enthralling.