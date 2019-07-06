How to Watch UFC 239 on TV, Phone or Streaming Device

You can buy the UFC 239 PPV right here. For pricing details and a rundown of how to watch on different devices, read on below.

With two of the most dominant champions in the business (Jon Jones and Amanda Nunes) defending their belts and two other fights with potential title implications (Jorge Masvidal vs Ben Askren, Jan Blachowicz vs Luke Rockhold), UFC 239 is setting up as a must-watch event.

If you’ve yet to watch a UFC PPV event since the move to ESPN+, or you’re just looking for a comprehensive guide, here’s a complete rundown on how to buy UFC 239 and how to watch it on your TV or other devices:

How to Buy UFC 239 PPV

You need a subscription to ESPN+ to purchase UFC 239, so your options for ordering are dependent on whether or not you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber:

If You Don’t Have ESPN+: You can get a special deal that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($49.99 value) and UFC 239 ($59.99 value) for just $79.98.

You can purchase that bundle right here, and you’ll then be able to watch the UFC 239 early prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

If You Already Have ESPN+: You can buy UFC 239 right here for $59.99.

The price may say $79.98 (reflecting the bundle for new subscribers) if you’re not already signed into your ESPN+ account, but after selecting “Buy Now,” you’ll sign in to your account and the price will then change to $59.99.

Where to Watch UFC 239

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and have purchased the PPV, you can watch Jones vs Santos and the complete UFC 239 main card on the ESPN app.

So, if you’re looking to watch on your TV, you can’t do so through an actual cable channel, but you can watch on any connected-to-your-TV device that supports the ESPN app, such as a Roku, Fire TV, Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. The app is also available on select Samsung and Roku Smart TVs, as well as Android phones, iPhones and tablets.

Additionally, if you simply want to watch on your computer, you can do so via ESPN.com

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch.

UFC 239 Preview

In both of Saturday night’s title fights, each current champion stands as a significant favorite. Jon Jones is a -650 favorite against Thiago Santos, while Nunes is -450 vs. former champ Holly Holm.

Nevertheless, Jones and Nunes are still big draws due to their dominance.

Jones, ranked as the No. 2 pound-for-pound fighter in the business (he has beaten the only man ranked above him, Daniel Cormier, twice, though one was overturned into a no contest), hasn’t lost a fight since The Blind Side was the top box office hit (December 2009). He’s certainly a controversial figure, but his transcendence inside the Octagon is still special to watch.

“Jon Jones is difficult to beat because he’s well-trained,” said Anthony Smith, who lost to Jones in March. “He trusts his team and you can tell that in his performance. He does exactly as they say when they say to do it. Physically, he’s a gifted athlete. He’s long. He’s tall. He’s athletic. He’s fast. He’s strong. He’s heavy for the weight class, but doesn’t seem to have too hard of a time making weight. He’s just built to fight, physically. And mentally, as much as people pretend that he’s not, Jon has a little bit of dog in him. He can dig deep when he has to; we’ve seen him have to do it a few times. There’s a lot of reasons Jon is good, but those are some of them.”

Nunes, meanwhile, has won eight in a row, most recently demolishing Cris Cyborg to become a two-division champ. She now has a pair of first-minute wins over legends (Cyborg and Ronda Rousey), and she has built herself a legitimate case as the best women’s MMA fighter of all-time.

Having two fighters of that caliber–regardless of their opponents–makes for a pretty compelling card.

And that’s not all. Jorge Masvidal vs Ben Askren is another highly compelling bout. Askren, a former Olympic wrestler who won titles in Bellator and ONE, impressed in his UFC debut against Robbie Lawler and could very well be one win away from a title shot against Kamaru Usman.

“I’m going to dominate him,” Askren said of Masvidal. “If he wants to give up a submission, he gives it up. If he doesn’t, I beat him up for 15 minutes.”

Askren has the right blend of talent and promotional skills to become a star, and this will be a key next step in his ascent.

Throw in former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold making his debut at light heavyweight and a bout between veterans Diego Sanchez and Michael Chiesa, and this is a stacked card that should easily be one of the best of the year.

READ NEXT: How to Watch UFC PPV Events Through ESPN Plus