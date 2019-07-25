How to Watch WGC-St. Jude Invitational Online Without Cable

The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational will take place at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, from July 25-28.

Coverage of the WGC-St. Jude Invitational will be televised on the Golf Channel (Thursday-Sunday) and CBS (Saturday-Sunday), while PGA Tour Live will also have daily, all-day coverage of featured groups and players.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the tournament on your computer, phone, or streaming device:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch the WGC-St. Jude via the PGA Tour Live Amazon Channel, which will have all-day coverage (Thursday through Sunday) of featured groups and players. This is different — and more extensive — than the television broadcasts.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the PGA Tour Live channel, you can watch complete coverage of the WGC-St. Jude live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

FuboTV

If you want to watch a live stream of the actual TV broadcasts, Golf Channel and CBS (available live in most markets) are two of 95-plus live-TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the WGC-St. Jude on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages: All four include CBS (live in select markets), while the upper three bundles include the Golf Channel.

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here (select “Start Streaming” in the upper-right corner), and you can then watch a live stream of the WGC-St. Jude on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

WGC- FedEx St. Jude Invitational Preview

Shane Lowry withdrew from the tournament days after claiming his first major title with a 15-under par at the Open Championship this past weekend.

Tommy Fleetwood, who’ll play with Patrick Cantlay and Marc Leishman on Thursday and Friday, took second at Royal Portrush with a 9-under par.

“I think first and foremost, whatever happened was going to be an experience and you were going to take things from it,” the 28-year-old said, according to the New York Post. “That’s the first time I’ve played in the last group of a major on a Sunday. You learn things as you go. You learn things about yourself.

“I watched Shane win the Open. I watched how he conducted himself and how he played, and for four rounds of golf I was the second-best player in the event, which is a great achievement. You have to look at it like that. I’m sure in a few hours or a couple of days I might see that.

“I think I played a lot of very, very good golf this week. For me personally, it was nice to play more like I feel like how I should play again. And of course, in a major, it’s my second runner-up in a major, which is great and I’m trending in the right way. I just hope my time will come eventually.”

Dustin Johnson, 35, won at TPC Southwind in 2012 and 2018. He’ll tee off alongside Justin Thomas and Paul Casey.

”It’s just a good all-around golf course,” Johnson said after last year’s title, according to Golfweek. ”There’s a lot of good holes out there. I like the shape of all the holes. It sets up good to my eye.”

Though Johnson claimed victory at Southwind a year ago, the PGA Tour’s WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitation website lists Thomas as the defending champion. He won the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational at Ohio’s Firestone Country Club in 2018, and FedEx has since taken over sponsorship of the event and relocated it to Memphis, replacing the FedEx St. Jude Classic.

Thomas, who’s never played at Southwind, took 11th at Portrush, a week after a ninth-place finish at the Scottish Open. The 2017 PGA Championship winner hasn’t claimed a title since last year’s victory at Firestone.

“Had two really positive weeks at the Scottish and then the Open last week,” he said, according to the PGA Tour website. “Felt like easily could have gotten a couple top-fives out of those two weeks.”

The 26-year-old added: “I feel like I’m very, very close to winning again.”