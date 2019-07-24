‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Episode 5 Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

Tonight is Season 2 Episode 5 of Kevin Costner’s hit Yellowstone. The newest episode airs on Paramount Network, Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 10 p.m. Eastern (9 p.m. Central.) It’s called “Touching Your Enemy.” You’ll want to watch the episode live so you don’t miss a thing, since there’s always some kind of twist and turn that fans are going to want to talk about. Read on for details on how to watch online for free.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the Paramount Network on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Paramount Network is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Yellowstone on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

Philo TV

Paramount Network is included in Philo’s main 58-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Philo TV right here, and you can then watch Yellowstone live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later.

Sling TV

Paramount Network is included in the “Comedy Extra” add-on, which can be added to either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” channel packages.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch Yellowstone live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

‘Yellowstone’ Episode 5

Yellowstone Episode 5 airs tonight. The synopsis reads: “Jamie tries desperately to walk back a previous mistake; Kayce tracks down evidence; Monica and Martin attend a traditional Indian horse relay.”

Here are some sneak peek videos for this week, along with some videos looking back on what happened last week.

Here’s the trailer:

Before we watch tonight, let’s look at the reviews and ratings for the show so far. According to ShowBuzzDaily, the first episode this season had 2.41 million views. Episode 2 had 2.21 million views. Episode 3 had 2.28 million views. Then Episode 4 had 2.08 million views: a small decrease, but not too much. Except for the Season 1 premiere and finale, the live viewing numbers for Season 2 are higher. That’s a great sign for the show’s future. The show’s already been renewed for Season 3, but it’s still great to see the numbers growing from last season.

On IMDb, Episode 4 was rated 9 out of 10 stars with 82 reviews, and Episode 3 of Season 2 was rated 8.6 stars with more than 120 reviews. Overall, the show is rated 8.4 out of 10 stars with more than 10,000 reviews. Those are great numbers to see on IMDb.

As for reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, Season 2 has an audience score of 80 percent out of 20 ratings and an amazing 100 percent score out of seven critic ratings. Critics have said the show is low-key, which is Taylor Sheridan’s best. Audience reviews note that the “pacing is great” and Season 2 is “must.see.this.now.” Another person wrote: “I know this season will be a great one.”

As you can see, the show is generating a lot of buzz and it’s all good. It looks like this show is going to be around for a long time, if the momentum continues.

READ NEXT: Yellowstone Season 2 Episode 3 Recap and Review