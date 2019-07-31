‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Episode 6 Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

Tonight is Season 2 Episode 6 of Kevin Costner’s hit Yellowstone. The newest episode airs on Paramount Network, Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 10 p.m. Eastern (9 p.m. Central.) It’s called “Blood of the Boy.” You’ll want to watch the episode live so you don’t miss a thing, since there’s always some kind of twist and turn that fans are going to want to talk about. Read on for details on how to watch online for free.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the Paramount Network on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Paramount Network is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Yellowstone on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

Philo TV

Paramount Network is included in Philo’s main 58-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Philo TV right here, and you can then watch Yellowstone live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later.

Sling TV

Paramount Network is included in the “Comedy Extra” add-on, which can be added to either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” channel packages.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch Yellowstone live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

‘Yellowstone’ Episode 6

Yellowstone Episode 6 airs tonight. The synopsis reads: “John prepares to partner with a former pair of foes; Jamie makes a drastic move to protect the ranch; Jimmy takes a shot at a bull riding competition.” The episode is called: “Blood of the Boy.”

Here is a sneak peek video for this week. Looks like John will be confronting his son and Jenkins.

Here’s the trailer for this week:

Before we watch tonight, let’s look back at what happened last week.

Last week’s episode began with a flashback showing Beth and Rip’s background together. Rip still believes there is good in Beth, but Beth doesn’t like showing that side of herself. Beth later confronts her dad, wanting to know why Rip isn’t sleeping in the house. John says that Rip isn’t his son, Kayce is, and if Beth wants Rip in the house that has to be her decision.

I don’t see things going smoothly with Rip the rest of this season. His pain over all of this has got to have some kind of repercussion at some point.

Monica is still hanging out with Martin, inviting a possibility of moving on from Kayce.

Kayce and a law enforcement officer pay Dan Jenkins a visit, who has his own law enforcement bodyguard. It’s all pretty messed up, but we learn that Dan was not involved in the cattle’s death.

Kayce opens up to John about his time in the service. “Soldiers don’t tell war stories anymore Dad because wars these days are just about trying to live through them,” he says.

The next day the Sheriff says the shooting involving the livestock officers was justifiable. “I’d like to express our sincerest apologies to the Montana livestock agent involved as well as the agency as a whole for our failure to respond, aggravating the dangers those agents faced.”

Beth wants to know how Dutton got him to say that, and John just shrugs. “I didn’t.”

Sarah the reporter calls and tells Jamie that she’s running with the story whether he wants it or not. Jamie says he’s rescinding his quotes and will not confirm anything. He threatens to sue her if she quotes him in any way. “Fine, I’ll have legal call and walk you through your lack of options,” Sarah tells him.

Jamie later tells Beth he needs to figure a way out of the interview he gave and Beth freaks out. John asks Jamie: “What did you do to scare the only person I know who never gets scared?”

Jamie cries, and John tells him again: “What the f*** did you do to me?”

And that’s how the episode ended.

READ NEXT: Yellowstone Season 2 Episode 5 Recap and Review