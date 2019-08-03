Bayern vs Dortmund Live Stream: How to Watch DFL-Supercup 2019 in US

Those in the US can watch the 2019 DFL-Supercup between Bayern and Dortmund live online via a free trial of FuboTV right here. More information about FuboTV and other live stream options can be found below

For the seventh time in the last eight years, German football supremacy — at least in terms of the DFL-Supercup — will belong to either Bayern Munich or Borussia Dortmund, who meet in the 2019 German Supercup Saturday at Signal Iduna Park.

For those in the United States looking to watch the match (2:30 p.m. ET start time), it will be televised on Fox. But if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Fox on your computer, phone, or connected-to-TV streaming device by signing up for one of the following live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Fox (live in most markets) is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Bayern vs Dortmund on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the match on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include Fox (live in most markets).

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Bayern vs Dortmund on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including Fox (live in most markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the MLS All-Stars vs Atletico Madrid on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Bayern vs Dortmund DFL-Supercup Preview

The DFL-Supercup typically pits the prior season’s Bundesliga champion against the DFB-Pokal victors, but for the fourth time in seven seasons, Bayern claimed both titles, sending Bundesliga runners-up Dortmund into the match.

Bayern played its final pre-season friendly on Wednesday, falling to Tottenham Hotspur on penalties in the Audi Cup final at Allianz Arena.

“This tournament was a productive pre-season tournament,” head coach Niko Kovac said, according to FCBayern.com. “All four teams played attacking football and scored many goals. The spectators were treated to many good moves. At the moment I’m very satisfied, we still have a few more weeks to fine-tune our play. We contested the first half with a pretty young team, and the young players did a very good job.”

After falling into a 2-0 hole, the Bavarians got goals from 19-year-old Jann-Fiete Arp and 18-year-old Jonathan Davies in the 61st and 81st minutes, respectively, to even things up.

“The many young players did an outstanding job, hats off, a huge compliment to them,” goalkeeper Sven Ulreich said, per the team site. “Bayern can be proud to have these lads. The approach was different today, we wanted to save our energy a bit. Many of us played 90 minutes yesterday, so today’s line-up was different. But we played well once again and bounced back. We’re well prepared.”

Bayern opened their slate of pre-season friendlies with a loss to Arsenal, then bested Real Madrid, AC Milan, and Fenerbahçe before their meeting with Tottenham.

“I’m very happy with our pre-season campaign, and the team are in very good shape at the moment,” Kovac said, according to Bundesliga.com. “It will be an interesting game and we want to win it. We’re taking this game very seriously. Dortmund have strengthened and have been in pre-season longer than we have. It’ll be an intensive game. BVB will be our closest challengers again. We’ll need to be wide awake.”

Dortmund finished just two points shy of Bayern for the Bundesliga title in 2018-19. They acquired wingers Julian Brandt and Thorgan Hazard in the offseason, though the former has been ruled out for the Supercup and the latter’s participation is in doubt as both deal with injuries sustained in the pre-season.

“The Supercup carries great significance for all of us,” Dortmund captain Marco Reus said, per Bundesliga.com. “It’s a title, it’s important to make a good start to the season and to show our fans we want to win something. It is clear, though, that neither team is firing on all cylinders yet.”