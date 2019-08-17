How to Watch Chiefs vs Steelers Preseason Game Online Without Cable

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Kansas City Chiefs at Heinz Field for a preseason matchup on Saturday.

The game starts at 7:30 p.m. ET. For in-market viewers, it will be televised on various local channels (CBS in both Kansas City and Pittsburgh). For out-of-market viewers, it will be on NFL Network. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If the game is on CBS in your area (as it is in Kansas City, Pittsburgh, St. Louis, Topeka, Wichita, Altoona and Harrisburg), and you don’t need any other channels, Amazon Prime’s CBS channel is a great option.

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the Chiefs vs Steelers on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

FuboTV

CBS, NBC, Fox, CW (all live in select markets; view channels in your area) and NFL Network are among the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Chiefs vs Steelers on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages. All include CBS, Fox, NBC, ABC and MyTV (all live in select markets; view channels in your area), while NFL Network is in the upper three bundles.

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Chiefs vs Steelers on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including CBS, ABC, NBC, Fox & CW (all live in select markets; view channels in your area). NFL Network is not included, so this is an option for in-market viewers only.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Chiefs vs Steelers on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every preseason, regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Chiefs vs Steelers and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Chiefs vs Steelers Preview

Kansas City thumped the Cincinnati Bengals 38-17 in their preseason opener on Saturday.

Fresh off his MVP campaign, quarterback Patrick Mahomes went 4-of-4 for 66 yards on the offense’s opening drive, which resulted in a one-yard touchdown run by Carlos Hyde. Mahomes then gave way to veteran backup Chad Henne, who gave way to undrafted rookie Kyle Shurmur, who gave way to 2018 undrafted free agent Chase Litton.

“I thought there were some good things in the game and I think we came out with plenty of things to work on,” head coach Andy Reid said, according to Chiefs.com. “It was good to get the young guys in and to give them that much time — I just think that’s important right now — while also giving the [first team] at least an opportunity to get their juices going and play a little bit.”

Kansas City dominated the ground game on both sides of the ball, amassing 115 yards on 24 carries while limiting Cincinnati to 21 yards on 12 carries.

Undrafted rookie Josh Caldwell busted a 47-yard touchdown run and carried four times for 59 yards, and sixth-round pick Darwin Thompson added 22 yards on five carries.

In their preseason debut on Friday, the Steelers bested the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-28.

Two days later, wide receivers coach Darryl Drake passed away at age 62. Before joining Pittsburgh, Drake served in the same capacity for the Chicago Bears and the Arizona Cardinals.

“We’re all devastated by [Drake’s passing]. I really can’t think of any other appropriate words,” head coach Mike Tomlin said, according to Steelers.com. “Our time and attention in the recent days has been spent in support of the Drake family. Miss Sheila and Darryl’s daughters and extended family — many of us have had an opportunity to spend time with them through this. They’ve been amazing. In making arrangements and adjusting, we’ve tried to be as supportive organizationally to them as we can in what is a very difficult time.

“Professionally the loss is significant, but personally it’s even bigger. Those of us who knew and had personal relationships with Coach Drake all feel that way. We realize we don’t have a lot of answers, and with that being said we brought in some professional grief counselors to assist us through this tough time. It is said that counseling is not for the weak but for the wise, so we seek people who have expertise in helping others deal with such circumstances.”