How to Watch Falcons vs Jaguars Preseason Online Without Cable

As the preseason reaches its final week, the Atlanta Falcons are hitting the road to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on Thursday.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET. Here’s a rundown of how to watch the Falcons vs Jaguars online without cable, with the live streaming options being dependent on where you reside:

Falcons vs. Jaguars Preview

As the preseason hits its final week, most teams will take a long, hard look at the deepest part of their depth charts with 53-man roster cuts on the horizon. Few, if any starters usually see the field in the preseason finale.

Most teams play just four preseason games — the exception being the two teams who play in the annual Hall of Fame Game — hoping to find a balance between staying sharp and avoiding injuries. That being said, there are always injuries that arise in the exhibition games that leave teams and fans with their heads in their hands.

The Falcons are coming off a disappointing 7-9 campaign in 2018 that left the team on the outside looking in on the playoffs.

It’s the fifth season for Atlanta under head coach Dan Quinn and the Falcons are returning lots of key pieces, including quarterback Matt Ryan and wide receiver Julio Jones.

Despite the down year for the team, Ryan finished just 20 yards off of his career-high in yardage with 4,924 yards and 35 touchdowns to just four interceptions. Jones was his usually stellar self as well, with 1,444 yards and eight touchdowns.

Quinn made some changes to his coaching staff this year and is hoping they pay off.

“I felt like last year, some things that happened for us, not playing to the standard that we’d set for ourselves, in some instances, a reset was needed,” Quinn said. “Had I not thought that, I wouldn’t have made the changes, because I think [ex-OC Steve Sarkisian is] a fantastic coach, and certainly [ex-DC] Marquand [Manuel], I love him, I worked with him for so long, and same with Keith Armstrong. So those three leadership spots had people I respect, I know, and were good coaches. But sometimes change is needed.”

The Jaguars parted ways with former first-round pick Blake Bortles this offseason, opting to bring in Nick Foles to man the starting QB spot. Foles helped lead the Eagles to the Super Bowl in 2017 and has a 26-18 record as a starter over his seven NFL seasons.

“It’s great just being part of a great organization and a team that’s really bonding together,” Foles said. “I think whenever you get to run an offense that you really enjoy and you have a lot of say in, what quarterback wouldn’t love that? But it’s really just about the people that you get to do it with.”

The team will also be looking for rookie defensive Josh Allen to make an impact off the edge in the team’s already strong defensive unit. The Jags took Allen with the No. 7 overall pick in this year’s draft.

The Falcons kick off the season on the road against the Vikings on Sept. 8. The Jaguars will host the Chiefs and defending NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes the same day.