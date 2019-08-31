Georgia State vs Tennessee Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Year 2 of the Jeremy Pruitt Era begins in Tennessee on Saturday afternoon, as the Volunteers welcome Georgia State to Neyland Stadium.

Georgia State vs Tennessee

Coming off a dismal 2-10 campaign, the Georgia State Jaguars are looking for a major turnaround this season. Georgia State leaned heavily on their rushing attack in 2018 and things shouldn’t be much different in 2019. Returning leading rusher (and passer) Dan Ellington looks to lead the way once again and has the help of a deep and well-rounded rushing attack. While Ellington can throw the football, it typically is more of a way to set up the run where Georgia State looks to live and die.

Defensively, last season the Jaguars were an exceptionally young unit – which showed. They bring back a ton of talent, especially in the secondary, and look to offer considerably more depth compared to 2018’s unit. The Jaguars should have their hands full matching up with the SEC talent Tennessee brings to the table and the secondary in particular should be tested against quarterback Jarrett Guarantano and his stable of big and athletic receivers.

As mentioned above, Tennessee returns their star quarterback along with a number of extremely talented wide receivers. However, a large part of their ability to keep Guarantano upright could boil down to how effective Trey Smith can be in his return. After the breakout offensive linemen went down with blood clots last season, there are considerable questions about if he is capable of being the same dominant force he was prior to the clots. The clots were Smith’s second encounter with the setback – making for a scary situation involving the 20-year-old. However, should he prove to be fully healthy and back to his old ways, the Volunteer offense should get a major shot in the arm with his ability to clear running lanes and clamp up opposing defensive lineman in pass protection.

Defensively, the Volunteers bring a fairly solid unit to the table. The Vols look to boast a legitimate SEC caliber secondary along with an emerging defensive line and linebacker corps. Especially in the now pass-happy SEC, the secondary should go a long ways towards helping to buy the line time to get to the quarterback, which should be hugely beneficial to a young unit trying to establish their identity. While the front seven might struggle at times against elite SEC caliber competition, they should be more than capable of holding firm against Georgia State and making life miserable on the Jaguar rushing attack.

Look for the Volunteers to simply out-physical an undermanned Jaguar team on both sides of the football as they effectively stuff the run and coast to a dominant and comfortable wire to wire win.