Georgia Tech vs Clemson Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Defending national champions Clemson will begin their title defense by hosting the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in a 2019 season opener at Memorial Stadium on Thursday.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on the ACC Network. If you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch the game live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PS4 or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Georgia Tech vs Clemson Preview

Clemson went undefeated last year en route to their second national title in three seasons.

Trevor Lawrence became the first true freshman quarterback to win a national championship since Jamelle Holieway led the 1985 Oklahoma Sooners to the title.

Head coach Dabo Swinney recently said that Clemson’s star quarterback has undergone a physical transformation since the Tigers took down Alabama in January’s title game.

“Just his composition is very different,” Swinney told ACC Radio, according to 247Sports. “I mean, his weight. He’s strong. He’s fast. All of his explosive measurables are up. I’m just really proud of him and how he’s grinded in that weight room to get his body in the best possible shape that it could be.”

In 15 games (11 starts) last season, Lawrence completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 3,280 yards, 30 touchdowns, and just four interceptions.

He went 20-of-32 in the title game, amassing 347 yards and three touchdowns without turning the ball over.

“Physically, he’s really matured, but then mentally as well,” Swinney added, per 247Sports. “This time last year it was just trying to get out there and trying to prove it. He hadn’t played in a game. Now he’s played in 15 games. He’s had a whole offseason to really study himself, whereas last year he didn’t because he was coming out of high school. He’s just very confident. We needed him to assert himself as a leader, and he has asserted himself as the leader. What an awesome job he’s done in becoming the leader of this team. Everyone has great respect for Trevor, and he’s earned that.”

Georgia Tech underwent a transformation of their own this offseason with the retirement of head coach Paul Johnson and the hiring of former Temple head coach Geoff Collins.

Dave Patenaude, Collins’ offensive coordinator at Temple, followed Collins to Atlanta. He’s spent the offseason instituting the spread offense to replace Johnson’s triple option–heavy flexbone offense.

Under Collins and Patenaude, the Owls scored 34.9 points per game in 2018, ranking 23rd out of 130 FBS schools.

“We have so many different formations now and different personnel (groupings) that you’ve just got to get in the film room and study, and you’ve got to know where everybody’s supposed to be,” Yellow Jackets quarterback Lucas Johnson said, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It is challenging, but it’s just like a normal playbook.”

He added: “I feel like Coach P’s going to put us in the best position to win a game.”