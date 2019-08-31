How to Watch Michigan vs Middle Tennessee Online Without Cable

Following their third Top-15 finish in the last four years, No. 7 Michigan open the 2019 season against Middle Tennessee on Saturday at The Big House.

The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. If you don’t have cable or don’t have BTN, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Middle Tennessee vs Michigan Preview

Despite dominating Conference USA play to the tune of a 7-1 record, the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders finished the 2018 season just two games above .500 (8-6). Dominated by Appalachian State in their bowl appearance and faced with the departure of star quarterback Brent Stockstill. Stockstill – son of head coach Rick – put together one of the most prolific statistical careers in college football history and served as the catalyst for an extremely effective passing attack. While they return plenty of support, it should take some time to break in a new signal-caller and expecting results against one of the nation’s #7 ranked team might be asking a bit too much.

The Blue Raiders were pillaged on the defensive side of the football too and need to replace a number of key contributors from a very respectable defensive unit. While they should be able to do so without going belly up, a bit of regression is to be expected from the Blue Raiders this season. While they have some excellent contributors returning, there are simply too many holes to patch to expect an improvement over last season.

For Michigan, the offense comes into 2019 with an entirely new look. Gone is the patented Harbaugh power rushing attack, instead replaced by a modernized up-tempo attack. Despite having to learn an entirely new playbook, Michigan returns a number of key pieces including quarterback Shae Patterson and wideouts Nico Collins & Donovan People-Jones, both of whom had excellent seasons last year. Chris Evans’ suspension certainly hurts the running back corps, though Michigan’s decision to pivot away from a traditional power-run scheme should help some of the younger players get easier looks for chunks of yardage as opposed to slamming the ball between the tackles.

Michigan has some turnover across the board on defense and will be trying to find their footing after losing some legitimate NFL talent from last year’s squad. While the talent is there, the experience factor could be a problem and a number of freshmen are expected to see some playing time this season. While that should bode well for Michigan’s prospects in the coming years, the defense could be a weak point this year – especially in the early going.

Despite Michigan’s question marks on defense, MTSU doesn’t have the size or speed to hang with Michigan’s deep and talented roster. Expect Michigan to show off its shiny new offense as they gouge a simply undermanned Middle Tennessee squad.