How to Watch ‘Our Boys’ HBO Miniseries Online Without Cable

HBO’s latest miniseries Our Boys tells the story of three kidnapped Jewish teenagers who were murdered at the hands of Hamas militants. The American-Israeli series will tell the story, including its effect on Israel, in 10 episodes beginning Monday, August 12, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

‘Our Boys’ Preview

In Our Boys, it’s the summer of 2014 as three Jewish teenagers are kidnapped and murdered by Hamas militants. Israel is shocked, shaken and furious. Two days later, the burned body of a Palestinian teenager from eastern Jerusalem is found in a forest on the western outskirts of the city. In the ensuing days, an agent from the internal terror division of the Shin Bet investigates the murder, while the parents of the slain teenager begin their long and anguished journey toward justice and consolation.

Filmed in Israel, Our Boys is based on the true events which led to the outbreak of war in Gaza. “The series follows the investigation of Mohammed Abu Khdeir’s murder and tells the story of all those involved, Jews and Arabs alike, whose lives were forever changed by these events,” according to the network.

HBO has released the following episode descriptions for the first couple episodes.

Episode 1: “Chapter 1: Out of the Depth, I Cry to You”

On June 12, 2014, the disappearance of three Jewish boys in Israel sends shockwaves across the nation. Simon (Shlomi Elkabetz), a terrorism agent at the Jewish Division of Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and his team search for answers. Arab teen Mohammed (Ram Masarweh) lands in a dangerous environment while Jewish teen Avishai (Adam Gabay) finds himself at a crossroads.

Episode 2: “Chapter 2: I Love Toto”

In the wake of their son’s disappearance, Hussein (Jony Arbid) and Suha (Ruba Blal Asfour) face pressure from the police as they search for answers. Simon (Shlomi Elkabetz) and Mike (Tzahi Grad) disagree on their theories about the murder and a new angle arises when a rumor leaks to the public.

Critical response to the show has been positive thus far.

“Story-wise, it questions the hypocrisies of racism, tribalism, blood libel, and religious extremism. Stylistically, it’s simultaneously beautifully crafted and painfully sluggish — essentially your finest tapestry of abject misery porn,” wrote The Hollywood Reporter‘s Robyn Bahr.

Bahr continues, “The story is totally absent of melodrama and heightened emotion. This is not to say Our Boys is detached — if anything, the emoting is deeply felt and often difficult to bear — but it is so microscopically focused on the tense real-time linear progression of the investigation that no moment feels contrived.”

The Wall Street Journal also sang its praises calling the series, “a work of distinguished writing, fearless in its sophistication, unfailing in its powers.”

Filmed in Israel, the series was created by The Affair‘s Hagai Levi, Israeli filmmaker Joseph Cedar (Footnote) and Palestinian writer-director Tawfik Abu Wael. Two episodes will premiere tonight between 9-11 p.m., while single episodes will air in subsequent weeks.