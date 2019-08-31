How to Watch UFC China: Andrade vs Zhang in US

The UFC heads to Shenzhen, China, for Fight Night 157, which is headlined by a women’s strawweight title fight between Jessica Andrade and Weili Zhang.

In the United States, the prelims start early Saturday at 3 a.m. ET and the main card begins at 6 a.m. ET. Neither card will be on TV in the US, but you can watch all the fights live on ESPN+, the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of UFC and other live sporting events, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and other original content for $4.99 per month.

You can either sign up for a month of ESPN+ right here, or if you plan on watching UFC 242: Khabib vs Poirier, you can purchase a year of ESPN+ and the UFC 242 PPV for a special bundle price of $79.98 (normally $109.98).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch a live stream of Andrade vs Zhang and all the UFC China fights on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

UFC China: Andrade vs Zhang Preview

The last time the UFC visited China was nearly a year ago for the Curtis Blaydes and Francis Ngannou rematch in Beijing. While the UFC has held events in Macau, Shanghai, and Beijing, Andrade vs Zhang marks the first fight card to take place in Shenzhen.

Jessica Andrade is widely regarded as one of the strongest women in the UFC. Often compared strength-wise to her male counterparts, Andrade has rattled off a series of career-defining fights since her last loss to Joanna Jędrzejczyk in 2017. Most recently, she took the strawweight title strap from Rose Namajunas on the back of a vicious KO slam. On her recent run-up to the strawweight title, Andrade also took out big names like Tecia Torres, Karolina Kowalkiewicz, and Claudia Gadelha. Now as the undisputed champion of the strawweight division, Andrade gets to set her sights on the bevy of challengers who have been biding their time while Andrade, Joanna, and Rose sat atop and dominated the division.

Her counterpart, Weili Zhang, has rattled off 19 straight wins and sits a clean 3-0 in the UFC so far. A wizard on the ground, Zhang provides an interesting matchup for Andrade’s raw strength with her excellent technical grappling background. That high-level skill could keep Andrade’s swarming pressure at bay for fear of getting tangled up and heading to the ground. Zhang shares a win over Tecia Torres but hasn’t faced the same high level of competition on a regular basis that Andrade has seen so far – making the title fight an excellent indicator of just how polished Zhang is at this point.

The co-main event between Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos and Li Jingliang looks to be a crucial fight in order for either man to take the next step in a loaded welterweight division. Jinglian and dos Santos are both experienced UFC veterans with a combined 19 fights between them. Dos Santos comes in on a seven-fight win streak, finishing the last three in a row while Jingliang has put together back to back wins heading into the contest. While the fight has big implications for both men, Zaleski seems close to making the jump to welterweight elite and a strong performance could put him in position to make a run at the belt.

Also featured on the card are showdowns between Kai Kara-France and Mark De La Rosa, Zhenhong Lv and Movsar Evloev, and Yanan Wu and Mizuki Inoue.