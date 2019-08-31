Ohio State vs FAU Football Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Ohio State football officially begins the Ryan Day Era on Saturday afternoon when the Buckeyes Lane Kiffin and Florida Atlantic to Columbus for the 2019 season opener.

Ohio State vs Florida Atlantic Preview

Lane Kiffin and the Florida Atlantic Owls are coming off a disappointing 5-7 season after Kiffin’s breakout 11-3 first go-round with the program. The offense loses leading rusher Devin Singletary to the Buffalo Bills but returns quarterback Chris Robinson. Robinson had a so-so freshman season as mostly a game manager but should see considerably more responsibility this season. Kiffin has been known to work well with quarterbacks before and it should be interesting to see what he is able to get out of the talented but inconsistent signal-caller.

FAU’s defense was, to put it mildly, a problem last season. They gave up a lot of yards and won’t get an easy start to the year either facing the Buckeyes and UCF Knights in back to back showdowns. Especially as the offense moves into the post-Singletary era, FAU needs a dramatic improvement on the defensive side of the ball. The Owls are hoping new defensive coordinator Glenn Spencer can come in and shake things up to help the unit get back to its 2017 ways.

Urban Meyer is out in Ohio State as the Buckeyes head into the future without one of college football’s winningest coaches. That said, THE Ohio State University is still loaded with talent up and down the roster. New quarterback Justin Fields is an unknown – albeit one that comes with exceptionally high praise – and despite losing a number of wide receivers to the NFL, the Buckeyes still look to be one of college football’s most dominant offenses, evidenced by their fifth overall ranking in the preseason poll. Running back J.K. Dobbs should be leaned on heavily as Fields gets his feet wet and as we’ve seen from the budding superstar back, he is more than capable of shouldering the load when called upon.

On defense, the Buckeyes lose star defensive end Nick Bosa to the NFL along with a number of key contributors. While for most programs this would be an issue, Ohio State has the benefit of still boasting a number of Urban Meyer recruiting classes on campus and has exceptional depth at nearly every position. While they may lack the star power of last year’s squad, don’t expect much of a drop off with this year’s unit. If they show they can repeatedly stuff the run, this year’s unit has a chance to actually be even better than the OSU defense from last season.

While FAU is talented and has pulled off upsets under Lane Kiffin before, there are too many question marks on the defensive side of the ball to expect another one is on the way against Ohio State. Look for the Buckeyes to send a message in the first post-Urban Meyer game by gouging a questionable FAU defense.