Panthers vs Patriots Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The New England Patriots will host the Carolina Panthers for a preseason matchup at Gillette Stadium on Thursday.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET. Here’s a rundown of how to watch the Panthers vs Patriots online without cable, with the live streaming options being dependent on where you reside:

If The Game is in Your Market

First, you’ll want to know what channel the game is on. It’s on ABC in Charlotte and CBS in Boston, and it will be on either ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CW or MyTV in other cities.

Then, if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of one, some or all of these channels (in select markets) on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV or other streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

Fans in Boston, Greensboro & Other Select Markets: Amazon Prime

If the game is on CBS in your area (as it is in Boston, Greensboro, Charleston and Burlington), and you don’t need any other channels, Amazon Prime’s CBS channel is a great option.

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the Panthers vs Patriots on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Fans in Charlotte, Boston & Other Select Markets: PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and MyTV (all live in select markets; view channels in your area).

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Panthers vs Patriots on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

Fans in Charlotte, Boston & Other Select Markets: Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC & CW (all live in select markets; view channels in your area).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Panthers vs Patriots on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Fans in Boston & Other Select Markets: FuboTV

CBS, NBC, Fox and CW (all live in select markets; view channels in your area) are among the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports. ABC is not available on FuboTV, so viewers in Charlotte will want to use a different option.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Panthers vs Patriots on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

If The Game is Out of Your Market

You can watch every out-of-market preseason NFL game online via NFL Game Pass, which costs $99.99 for the season (or you can pay four installments of $29.99).

You can start a free trial of NFL Game Pass right here, and then if the game is outside of your market, you can watch the Panthers vs Patriots on your computer via the Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL app.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every preseason, regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Panthers vs Patriots and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Panthers vs Patriots Preview

The Patriots improved to 2-0 in the preseason with a 22-17 road victory over the Tennessee Titans on Saturday.

Tom Brady sat again, leaving the snaps to veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer and rookie Jarrett Stidham, a fourth-round pick in April.

“It was good to see our guys compete out there today,” head coach Bill Belichick said, according to Patriots.com. “I thought we really gave a solid 60-minute effort in all three phases of the game. Obviously, the Titans are a good team, and they’re tough, physical team. It was a good challenge for us — a good matchup for us. It was a great week. We can learn from the week, learn from the game, just try to keep getting better here and grind it out until next week.”

Pats rookie running back Damien Harris, who missed the preseason opener with a wrist/hand injury, rushed 14 times for 80 yards. The third-round pick caught all four of his targets for another 23 yards.

“He’s done a good job. Obviously, he is still learning,” quarterback Brian Hoyer said, per Patriots.com. “At any position in this offense it takes a lot of hard work, it takes a lot of studying, it takes a lot of putting the time in. I think all of those guys – you could name all of those rookies – have done a good job of putting the time in and really asking good questions. He has great guys to learn from ahead of him and all of those guys. They are all coming along, and they are all putting in the work. It’s all about getting better and grinding through it and getting better one day at a time.”

The Panthers’ preseason mark fell to 1-1 on Friday as they lost 27-14 to the Buffalo Bills. Buffalo starting quarterback Josh Allen and his backup Matt Barkley tore up the Carolina defense, going 17-of-21 for 212 yards and a touchdown before undrafted free agent Tyree Jackson came in and struggled.

Carolina, who ranked 27th in sacks a season ago, recorded just one QB takedown on Friday. Over the offseason, they signed six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Gerald McCoy to a one-year contract.

“Part of it being preseason is finding out where we look great and where we look terrible,”McCoy said after the loss, according to Panthers.com. “I’ve been a part of preseasons where we look like we’re unstoppable. Then we get to the regular season and we’re like, ‘What happened?’

“It’s preseason. You get a good gauge of where you’re at. Really, it’s a glorified practice. You want to come out and play well but you don’t panic. It’s early. It doesn’t count until the Rams come here.”