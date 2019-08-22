How to Stream & Download Taylor Swift’s ‘Lover’

Taylor Swift is set to release his seventh studio album tonight. The album is titled Lover, and will be the pop star’s first release since 2017’s Reputation. It was preceded by the promotional singles “Me!” featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At the Disco and “You Need to Calm Down.”
Lover will be released at 9 p.m. PT on Thursday (August 22) or midnight ET on Friday (August 23) depending on your time zone. We’ve listed all the different platforms that the album will be released on, and the ways in which you can listen below.
Apple Music
You will be able to stream Taylor Swift’s new album on iTunes and Apple Music. If you have an Apple Music account, you can go into the app on your phone or tablet and set the notifications to alert you when the album is out. Click here to learn how.
If you don’t have an Apple Music account and want to try it out, you can click here to start a free 30-day trial. If you cancel during your trial period, you’ll continue to have access to the entire Apple Music catalog until the date that you would have been billed for the full price. The album is also available for pre-order on iTunes, which you can check out here.
Spotify
Tidal
Taylor Swift’s album will also be available to listen to on Tidal. The streaming service offers a free 30-day trial with Tidal Premium, which provides access to music videos and curated playlists.
Preview
Swift first teased the album’s release at the top of the year, when she began uploading cryptic images to Instagram. She confirmed the album on June 13, along with the release of the lead single “Me!” featuring Brendon Urie. She’s released several additional singles since, including the aforementioned “You Need to Calm Down” and the title track. Check out the full tracklist below, which includes songwriting and production from Jack Antonoff and a guest feature from the Dixie Chicks.
1. “I Forgot That You Existed”
2. “Cruel Summer”
3. “Lover”
4. “The Man”
5. “The Archer”
6. “I Think He Knows”
7. “Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince”
8. “Paper Rings”
9. “Cornelia Street”
10. “Death by a Thousand Cuts”
11. “London Boy”
12. “Soon You’ll Get Better” (featuring Dixie Chicks)
13. “False God”
14. “You Need to Calm Down”
15. “Afterglow”
16. “Me!” (featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco)
17. “It’s Nice to Have a Friend”
18. “Daylight”
During a chat with Entertainment Weekly, Swift talked about the meaning of the album title. “[It’s] based on something that has a nice ring to it and has a theme,” she said, “[like] planning a prom or something.” She also revealed that the original album title was Daylight, after the closing track, but that she ultimately felt that Lover fit the album’s theme better.
Swift told that the album will be centered around romance. “This album, in tone, it’s very romantic. Not just simply thematically, like it’s all love songs or something,” she explained. “The idea of something being romantic…it doesn’t have to be a happy song. You can find romance in loneliness or sadness or going through things in your life… it just looks at those things through a romantic gaze.” She likened Lover to an “open, free, romantic, whimsical place,” whereas her last album, Reputation, was “all cityscape, darkness, full swamp witch.”