UCLA vs Cincinnati Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

Though the 2019 college football season officially got underway Saturday, the real Week 1 begins Thursday night with a handful of games. The most compelling will reside inside Nippert Stadium, where Cincinnati plays host to UCLA.

UCLA vs Cincinnati Preview

Interestingly enough, UCLA is hoping to be this year’s Cincinnati.

After a 4-8 campaign in Luke Fickell’s first year as head coach in 2017, the Bearcats saw massive improvement last season. They went 11-2, capping the year off with a thrilling back-and-forth 35-31 win over Virginia Tech to finish the year ranked 24th. Both in terms of wins and final ranking, it was the school’s most successful season since Brian Kelly’s last year as head coach.

Meanwhile, the Bruins’ 2018 looked a lot like Cincinnati’s 2017. Chip Kelly’s first year in Westwood went about as poorly as could have been expected, as his young team started 0-5 and finished with the school’s lowest winning percentage (3-9; .250) in 47 years.

Fortunately for UCLA, the only real direction to go from here is up. And it’s easy to see improvement coming fairly quickly.

Offensively, the Bruins return four of five offensive linemen, running back Joshua Kelley is back after tallying 1,436 yards from scrimmage and 12 scores last year, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who was thrown into the fire as a true freshman last season, will be much more comfortable in Kelly’s offense.

“Just the way he talks now and the way he kind of carries himself,” said linebacker Krys Barnes, “there’s a demeanor of, OK, I know what I’ve got to do, I know what will get us there.”

That said, it’s a difficult start to the season for the Bruins. While Cincinnati won 11 games last year, they are still very much in the middle of a youth movement and could see even more improvement in 2019.

Dual-threat quarterback Desmond Ridder threw for 2,445 yards and 20 touchdowns, adding 583 yards and five scores on the ground last year. He’s only a redshirt sophomore. Running back Michael Warren II piled on 1,561 yards from scrimmage and 20 touchdowns last year. He’s only a junior. Five of the six players who caught at least 20 balls last year are also back.

Defensively, the Bearcats are losing three all-conference players from the line, but they still have a lot of talented pieces from a defense that ranked in the Top 20 nationally in points allowed per game, yards allowed per game and yards allowed per play. They also have an All-American at punter in Australian James Smith, which only further helps the defense.

Cincinnati fell short of a preseason Top 25 ranking, but they should still be very good in 2019.

The oddsmakers seem to like to UCLA’s chances of improvement a little more, though. The Bearcats, who won last year’s matchup in Pasadena by nine, are favored by only three at home on Thursday night.