UFC 241 Live Stream: How to Watch UFC PPV Online

Featuring a heavyweight title rematch alongside the return of one of the promotion’s most popular stars, UFC 241 is shaping up to be a card you don’t want to miss.

The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET and can be bought and watched right here exclusively through ESPN+. There are a couple different pricing options, so here’s a rundown on how to buy the UFC 241 PPV and watch a live stream of the fights online:

How to Order UFC 241 PPV

You need a subscription to ESPN+ to purchase UFC 241, so your options for ordering are dependent on whether or not you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber:

If You Don’t Have ESPN+: You can get a special deal that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($49.99 value) and UFC 241 ($59.99 value) for just $79.98.

You can purchase that bundle right here, and you’ll then be able to watch the UFC 241 early prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

If You Already Have ESPN+: You can buy UFC 241 right here for $59.99.

The price may say $79.98 (reflecting the bundle for new subscribers) if you’re not already signed into your ESPN+ account, but after selecting “Buy Now,” you’ll sign in to your account and the price will then change to $59.99.

Where to Watch UFC 241 Live Stream

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, there are a number of different ways you can watch the UFC 241 main card live stream online.

You can watch the fights on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch.

UFC 241 Preview

The UFC 241 card gets started off with a pair of exciting fights featuring some of the promotion’s most exciting up and coming fighters. Ian Heinisch leads off the night facing off with longtime UFC vet Derek Brunson in a middleweight showdown. Similarly in the featherweight division, up and comer Sodiq Yusuff matches up with the established Gabriel Benitez. Both Heinisch and Yusuff are most likely a win away from moving themselves into the upper echelon of the division and seriously contending for a title shot.

241 also features the UFC’s pound for pound hardest puncher in Yoel Romero. Romero is tasked with trying to slow down middleweight super prospect Paulo Costa – who sits on an undefeated 12-0 record. Costa has never let a fight go to a decision in his career and his aggressive style paired with Romero’s legendary power should make for an extremely exciting showdown. In fact, the fight could possibly serve as a title eliminator at middleweight – raising the stakes even higher.

The co-main event offers the long-awaited return of UFC fan-favorite Nate Diaz. Coming off nearly a three-year hiatus from professional competition following his two-fight war with Conor McGregor, fans have been itching to see more of the younger Diaz brother. While coming into the first McGregor fight on short notice, Diaz submitted the “champ-champ” before losing a hard-fought decision in the second showing. In his return, Diaz gets to face former UFC champion Anthony Pettis – a man he has long had some bad blood with. While Pettis has struggled in recent years, he is coming off one of his best wins since losing his belt after finishing Stephen Thompson.

While the card as a whole is exciting, there are few things better in combat sports than a heavyweight title clash. Former champion Stipe Miocic tries to reclaim his belt from one of the greatest mixed martial artists in the history of the sport – and the man who knocked him out in their last matchup – Daniel Cormier. Cormier’s win over Miocic thrust him into the UFC’s historic “champ-champ” club and ended Miocic’s stellar run at the top of the division. While it once looked like Stipe would challenge for the most title defenses in heavyweight history, he now faces a new challenge in trying to reclaim his belt from one of the best to ever do it.

