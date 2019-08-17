UFC 241 Prelims Live Stream: How to Watch Online

You can buy the UFC 241 main PPV card right here. More information about how to watch a live stream of the prelims can be found below

The UFC 241 Prelims & Early Prelims feature a number of exciting up and coming prospects worth keeping an eye on.

Saturday’s early prelims (6:15 p.m. ET) will be exclusively on ESPN+, while the second preliminary card (8 p.m. ET) will be on ESPN. Here’s how to watch a live stream of all the preliminary fights online:

How to Watch UFC 241 Early Prelims Online

ESPN+

The early prelims won’t be on regular cable TV anywhere in the US, but you can watch a live stream of those fights on ESPN+, the digital streaming service from ESPN that includes live UFC, a massive UFC on-demand library, many other live sports, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and other exclusive content for just $4.99 per month.

Additionally, Cormier vs Miocic 2, Pettis vs Diaz and the UFC 241 main PPV card can only be ordered through ESPN+. So, if you plan on watching the early prelims and the main card, you can purchase a one-year subscription to ESPN+ and the UFC 241 PPV for a special bundle price of $79.98. That’s normally a $109.99 value when purchased separately.

If you only want to watch the early prelims, You can sign up for just ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the early prelims on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

How to Watch UFC 241 Second Preliminary Card Online

The second preliminary card will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of ESPN on your computer, phone, or streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages: All four include ESPN.

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the fights on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including ESPN.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the fights on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

Sling TV

ESPN is included in the “Sling Orange” channel bundle.

You can start a free seven-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the fights on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

UFC 241 Prelims Preview

Manny Bermudez and Casey Kenney lead off the prelim card with a bantamweight showdown between two highly touted prospects. Bermudez holds an undefeated 14-0 record while Kenny comes in sporting a 12-1-1 record, including a win over UFC veteran Ray Borg – who was moving to bantamweight after challenging Demetrius Johnson for the flyweight title. Bermudez’s submission history speaks for itself and Kenney will likely do everything in his power to avoid this fight going to the ground and instead attempt to pick Bermudez apart on the feet. Kenney should be able to control the location of the fight but if Bermudez gets him down – look out!

Chris Giagos takes on Drakkar Klose in the first lightweight bout of the prelims. Giagos has been around the block and is currently in his second stint with the UFC. Known for his quality wrestling and well-rounded game, Giagos poses a solid test for the mercurial Drakkar Klose. Klose has surprising power for a 155 pounder which shows through in both his punching power and ability to wrangle opponents to the ground. This looks to be a fight that could very well go the distance and serve as a strong technical challenge both on the ground and the feet for the up and coming Klose.

Raphael Assuncao and Cory Sandhagen meet up in the second bantamweight matchup of the Prelim card. Assuncao is one of the division’s most respected veterans and has done battle with a number of the division’s most recognizable names. An extremely well-rounded martial artist, Assuncao is by far the biggest test in Sandhagen’s young UFC career. Coming off an impressive split decision win over John Lineker, a win over Assuncao would vault Sandhagen into serious discussion for a top-five ranking in the division. Meanwhile, a win for Assuncao helps put him likely a fight away from his first (long-awaited) shot at the belt.

The final fight heading into the main card features Devonte Smith going up against Khama Worthy. Worthy steps in as a late replacement for Clay Collard. Worthy is making his UFC debut and the task of facing one of the lightweight division’s most impressive up and coming strikers looks to be a daunting first test. Both fighters prefer to finish the fight with their hands and Worthy, in particular, has a tendency to fearlessly wade into battle and has been stopped early a number of times already. Smith needs a statement win to climb up the rankings while Worthy should be more than willing to take the fight to him early – giving his fight all the makings of an explosive finish to cap off the prelims.

