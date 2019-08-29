Utah vs BYU Football Live Stream: How to Watch Holy War 2019 Online

The Utah Utes and BYU Cougars meet up for an early-season edition of the Holy War Thursday night in Provo.

Utah vs BYU Preview

The biggest news for the Utah Utes is that star running back Zack Moss is back in action this season. Moss is an NFL caliber talent who put together an extremely impressive campaign before injuring his knee climbing into bed and having to undergo season-ending surgery. In only nine games, Moss racked up over 1,000 yards on the ground to go with 11 touchdowns. Moss runs downhill with a head of steam and loves to initiate contact – assuming his knee holds up he’ll wind up being the key component to the success of the Utes in 2019.

Defensively, the Utes have two big question marks at linebacker, losing both Cody Barton and Chase Hansen to the NFL. That said, they look to have one of the most talented defensive lines in the nation – which should help greatly to alleviate some pressure from both the new incoming linebackers and the secondary. Led by senior interior wrecking ball Leki Fotu, the Utah defensive line looks to be capable of clogging up running lanes equally as well as collapsing the pocket.

For BYU, the story is all about sophomore quarterback Zach Wilson. While dealing with a shoulder injury coming into the opening matchup, all signs point to Wilson being able to go at full speed against rival Utah. Wilson had an excellent finish to the season after taking over the reins as the starter and looks to offer the BYU offense a dynamic dual-threat option under center. While the Utah defense is no joke, Wilson’s ability to make plays with his feet when all else breaks down gives BYU the chance to keep pace with what looks to be an electric Utah offense.

While not as stout as the Utah defensive unit, BYU can more than hold their own and get after the football. The defense should have their hands full with Moss and the dynamic Utah rushing attack, but has the pieces in place to at the very least keep things close. The absence of linebacker Sione Takitaki to the NFL will certainly hurt but BYU returns nearly the entire rest of the unit which should help keep them among one of the nation’s strongest defenses.

Utah is the more talented team and one that looks poised to contend for a spot in the Pac-12 title game – if not win the entire conference. While BYU is no pushover, the dynamic two-headed rushing attack of Moss and Quarterback Tyler Huntley should most likely prove to be too much for the Cougars to handle.