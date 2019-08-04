How to Watch 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days 2019 Premiere Online

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days premieres Sunday at 8/7c on TLC. Viewers have plenty to look forward to throughout season 3, which features seven couples: Darcey and Tom, Angela and Michael, Caesar and Maria, Rebecca and Zied, Avery and Omar, Timothy and Jeniffer and Benjamin and Akinyi.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch TLC live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Philo TV

TLC is included in Philo’s main 58-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Philo TV right here, and you can then watch TLC live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include TLC.

You can start a free 5-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of TLC on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

There is Plenty of Drama, Scandals & Fights in Store for Viewers Throughout Season 3

According to TLC, Before the 90 Days follows “couples who have an existing relationship online, but haven’t met in person. We’ll experience their journey as they travel to the other’s foreign country for the first time in an attempt to establish an in-person relationship and start the K-1 visa process.”

Season 3 of the hit TLC series promises plenty of drama, fights, scandals and romance in store for viewers. One of the reality stars is already involved in a love triangle between his Columbian girlfriend and ex-fiancé, while another left her Christian faith behind and converted to Islam shortly before meeting her Syrian boyfriend on a dating site. One man will have to cope with his Kenyan girlfriend’s extremely overprotective brother, while his fellow 90 Day co-star might still be married, despite heading to Tunisia to meet her boyfriend in person. The rest of the reality stars are in for a long season of roadblocks and hurdles to be with their foreign partners, so fans have plenty to look forward to this season.

Darcey Silva is back for another shot at love this season, and is already head-over-heels for her new British beau. After things with ex-fiancé Jesse Meester didn’t work out, the reality star jumped right back on her feet and kept looking for love abroad. She started dating Tom, a British businessman, who she says is very charming and is showing her what it’s like to be in a “fairy tale” relationship.

“When I looked into his eyes, I just knew. I felt safe and protected,” she recently told People. “He just treated me with respect and like a princess. I felt more of a woman. It was a very beautiful, heartwarming feeling.”

If you’re looking to read up on the cast of the Before the 90 Days season 3, you can click here for cast spoilers. Otherwise tune in Sundays at 8/7c to catch the newest episode of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé.

READ NEXT: Darcey and Tom on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

