How to Watch Akron vs Illinois Football Online Without Cable

Akron begin the Tom Arth Era on Saturday afternoon when they travel to Champaign to take on an Illinois squad desperate to see improvement in Lovie Smith’s fourth season.

Akron vs Illinois Preview

Akron struggled last season and limped to a 4-8 finish getting pulverized in MAC play. The offense, while uninspiring, returns a host of starters from last season and should be ready to take at least a small step forward. Factor in an offensive-minded new head coach in Tom Arth and you have the recipe for a unit that might actually be capable of turning a few heads this season. Keep an eye out on dual-threat quarterback Kato Nelson’s development under Arth given the fact that Arth himself played quarterback in the NFL.

Defensively, Akron is missing a number of familiar faces from last season. Specifically, they have some big shoes to fill at end after losing Ulysees Gilbert III. Given the fact that Akron is in somewhat of a transition year and the defense is without some of the few pieces that kept them respectable last year, don’t expect much improvement on that side of the ball in Arth’s inaugural season.

Lovie Smith and Illinois look to finally come through with a winning season on the heels of a 4-8 season. Returning star running back Reggie Corbin, the Fighting Illini will likely look to rely heavily on their ground game throughout the 2019 season. Corbin is running behind a cohesive and experienced offensive line with four starters from Corbin’s 1,000-yard season returning. The lone newcomer happens to be Richie Petitbon, a transfer from Alabama who has looked the part of a stud in camp so far. While Michigan transfer Brandon Peters presents a bit of an unknown under center, the rushing attack and sturdy offensive line should make things a bit easier on him.

Defensively, there really isn’t any room to go but up for an atrocious 2018 unit. The Illinois talent pipeline is now almost exclusively Lovie Smith recruits (entering Smith’s fourth season) and it should be interesting to see how the defense starts to take shape with some of his younger talented recruits stepping into the fold. While they shouldn’t make massive strides this year, the Illinois unit will almost certainly improve upon last year’s putrid campaign.

Both teams come into the matchup with a number of serious question marks but expect Illinois to establish some physical dominance early behind their quality offensive line and rushing attack. Akron’s defense doesn’t have much of an answer for Illinois and while it won’t be pretty, expect the Fighting Illini to methodically build out a strong lead over the Zips over the course of the game to notch a comfortable first win of the season.