How to Watch ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Season 10 Premiere Online

Season 10 of Alaskan Bush People premieres at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT on the Discovery Channel, on August 4, 2019. The premiere episode is titled, “King of the Mountain” and the plot description of what to expect states, “The Browns struggle to finish building their homes just as winter closes in and the ground begins to freeze.” In new footage from the show, star Billy Brown said, “We’re back guys. It’s really important each one of the guys, they have their houses finished before the snow locks us up.” Gabriel Brown added, “This is going to be a long, hard winter. I don’t know what to expect.”

For those who are fans of the show but do not have the Discovery Channel or a cable subscription, you may be looking for ways to watch the show.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Discovery Channel on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

FuboTV

Discovery is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Discovery on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air (and sometimes longer) even if you don’t record them.

Philo TV

Discovery is included in Philo’s main 58-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Philo TV right here, and you can then watch Discovery live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include Discovery.

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Discovery on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

For more information on Alaskan Bush People, read on below.

“ALASKAN BUSH PEOPLE” CAST 2019: Meaww has reported that the cast family members included in the cast this time around are Billy Brown, Ami Brown, Bam Bam Brown, Bear Brown, Gabe Brown. Noah Brown, Snowbird Brown, and Rain Brown. The Brown son Matt has been estranged from the family, but Pop Culture reported that fans have been hoping he’ll make an appearance on the show somehow. One social media user wrote, “Is Matt going to make an appearance? Would be nice to see him. Can’t wait for the new season!!”

“ALASKAN BUSH PEOPLE” SEASON 10 SYNOPSIS: “Deep in the Alaskan wilderness lives a family who, for the last 30 years, has lived in the wild. For this family sharing their front yard with some of the world’s most dangerous animals is just part of life … New goals, new challenges, and new additions to the Wolfpack push the Brown family to their limits in an all-new season of Discovery Channel’s hit series.”

“ALASKAN BUSH PEOPLE” SEASON 10 EPISODE 2: The second episode of the season is titled “The Wolfpack vs. the Wolf” and it is set to air on August 11, 2019. The plot synopsis of the episode reads, “The Brown family gets ready to defend themselves after a gruesome scene indicates that a dangerous new predator is stalking their ranch.”

“ALASKAN BUSH PEOPLE” SEASON 10 EPISODE 3: “Clear and Pheasant Danger” is the title of episode 3, which will air on August 13, 2019. The description of the episode states, “The Browns take part in a competitive pheasant hunt as a way to celebrate and give thanks for everything they have.”