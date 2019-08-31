How to Watch Arkansas vs Portland State Football Online Without Cable

With both teams coming off disappointing seasons, the Portland State Vikings and Arkansas Razorbacks look to start their respective campaigns on a positive note.

Portland State vs Arkansas

Portland State returns a heap of starters on both sides of the football in 2019 and just one season removed from a winless campaign, have a good shot to find themselves competing for an FCS playoff birth. While Portland State is tasked with filling the void left by Darian Green, though the backfield worked mostly in a committee last season and is loaded with more than enough talent to help overcome his departure. Regarding the passing attack, Charlie Taumoepeau looks to be one of the better tight ends in the nation and finds himself on the preseason Walter Payton award watchlist.

Defensively, Portland State has their work cut out for them. With a number of returning players, improvement should be expected – though they need to make more than a minor improvement in order to have a shot to find their way back into the FCS playoffs. Giving up over 36 points per game last season, the Portland offense can’t be expected to keep pace with such a gaudy number. Portland isn’t short on talent or playmakers but simply need to figure out how to cut down on small mental mistakes – something the added experience should help tremendously with.

Arkansas is coming off an even worse season compared to Portland State finishing just 2-10 and coming in dead last in the SEC. Transfer quarterback Ben Hicks recently won out the starting job after following Arkansas head coach Chad Morris from SMU. Hicks posted an excellent season in 2017 with the Mustangs and looks to parlay that success with Morris onto a much larger stage in the SEC. While the rest of the offense looks at least competent, the offensive line looks to be the biggest question mark heading into 2019. With some turnover and injuries depleting depth on the interior of the line, the Razorbacks need some of their younger recruits to step up and help give Hicks and the rushing attack time to make plays.

The Achilles’ heel of Arkansas last season, the defense once again looks to be the biggest problem with the Razorbacks. Especially playing in the loaded SEC, a strong defense is imperative and a major step forward from the unit is necessary if the Razorbacks want to find themselves improving on their zero-win SEC tour from last season.

While Arkansas comes into the matchup the heavy betting favorite, this likely should be considerably closer than the 26 point spread indicates. Portland State – while an FCS team – has some real talent and experience. Meanwhile, the Razorbacks are riddled with question marks and although they are loaded with SEC-level talent throughout, unless the defense steps up 2019 things should look eerily similar to 2018 in Fayetteville. Don’t be shocked to see Portland State come away from this one with an upset win.